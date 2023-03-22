The Chase contestant tragically dies a week after show aired

By Naomi Bartram

A contestant on The Chase has sadly died, with the player's husband confirming the news this week.

The Chase fans have shared their condolences after a contestant on the show sadly passed away.

Debbie appeared on Bradley Walsh’s daytime programme just last week where she took on Shaun Wallace aka The Dark Destroyer.

But now her husband has confirmed the heartbreaking news that she has died following a battle with cancer.

He wrote on Facebook: "Debbie, who was on the Chase on [Wednesday] and who Sean [sic] flirted with sadly lost her 17 year battle with cancer last week.

Debbie from The Chase has sadly passed away. Picture: ITV

"She was my beautiful wife and it was tough to see but at the same time lovely to see her how she was.

The show was actually filmed three years ago, before the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, but was only aired by ITV last Wednesday.

"It was filmed about three years ago,” he said, continuing: “She was one of the last to be filmed before lockdown.”

Opening up about his wife’s battle with cancer, he added: "She had breast cancer 14 years before this that had been away for a number of years, but about a year after she filmed this it came back in her bones and then in her brain."

Bradley Walsh is the host of ITV's The Chase. Picture: ITV

The Chase viewers might remember Debbie for sharing a cheeky joke with Chaser Shuan after she won £5,000 for her team in the cash builder.

After he greeted Debbie, Bradley joked: "What was that?,” before Debbie replied: "Hello Shaun", before adding: "See I wasn't being flirty was I?"

Bradley then answered: "Well I don't know about that," before The Dark Destroyer denied she was "flirting" with him.

During the rest of the episode, Debbie unfortunately got caught by The Chaser and didn't make it through to the final.

Her fellow contestants George and Helen did make it through to the final Chase but were also caught by Shuan and went home with nothing.