The Chase contestant tragically dies a week after show aired

22 March 2023, 08:00 | Updated: 22 March 2023, 08:29

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A contestant on The Chase has sadly died, with the player's husband confirming the news this week.

The Chase fans have shared their condolences after a contestant on the show sadly passed away.

Debbie appeared on Bradley Walsh’s daytime programme just last week where she took on Shaun Wallace aka The Dark Destroyer.

But now her husband has confirmed the heartbreaking news that she has died following a battle with cancer.

He wrote on Facebook: "Debbie, who was on the Chase on [Wednesday] and who Sean [sic] flirted with sadly lost her 17 year battle with cancer last week.

Debbie from The Chase has sadly passed away
Debbie from The Chase has sadly passed away. Picture: ITV

"She was my beautiful wife and it was tough to see but at the same time lovely to see her how she was.

The show was actually filmed three years ago, before the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, but was only aired by ITV last Wednesday.

"It was filmed about three years ago,” he said, continuing: “She was one of the last to be filmed before lockdown.”

Opening up about his wife’s battle with cancer, he added: "She had breast cancer 14 years before this that had been away for a number of years, but about a year after she filmed this it came back in her bones and then in her brain."

Bradley Walsh is the host of ITV's The Chase
Bradley Walsh is the host of ITV's The Chase. Picture: ITV

The Chase viewers might remember Debbie for sharing a cheeky joke with Chaser Shuan after she won £5,000 for her team in the cash builder.

After he greeted Debbie, Bradley joked: "What was that?,” before Debbie replied: "Hello Shaun", before adding: "See I wasn't being flirty was I?"

Bradley then answered: "Well I don't know about that," before The Dark Destroyer denied she was "flirting" with him.

During the rest of the episode, Debbie unfortunately got caught by The Chaser and didn't make it through to the final.

Her fellow contestants George and Helen did make it through to the final Chase but were also caught by Shuan and went home with nothing.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra working in family's shop after quitting soap role of 12 years

EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra working in family's shop after quitting soap role of 12 years
MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla: Age, husband and weight loss journey

Moment Married at First at Sight Australia bride Claire dramatically quits the show

Moment Married at First Sight Australia bride Claire storms out on husband Jesse

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today?

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her tweed peach skirt from Karen Millen

Celebrities

Fans can't wait to see Alison in action, labelling her "the perfect choice".

Alison Hammond confirmed as Bake Off host replacement

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran shares update on wife Cherry following tumour diagnosis

Ed Sheeran shares health update on wife Cherry Seaborn following tumour diagnosis

Celebrities

A woman is selling her home after living in it for more than 100 years

Great grandma, 104, selling her childhood home after living in it for more than a century

Lifestyle

Sue Radford crashed her car this week

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford involved in shock crash leaving family car destroyed

Celebrities

Potholes in England and Wales will take 11 years and £14billion to repair

Potholes in England and Wales will take 11 years and £14billion to repair

Lifestyle

Gino D'Acampo reveals real reason he quit Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip

Gino D'Acampo reveals real reason he quit Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran will release Eyes Closed ahead of the release of his new album Subtract

Ed Sheeran Dancing With My Eyes Closed: New song meaning, lyrics, where to listen

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran breaks down in tears in first look of new documentary

Ed Sheeran breaks down in tears in first trailer of new documentary

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon reflects on being 'judged' for being a teenage mum at 17

Stacey Solomon reflects on being 'judged' for being a teenage mum at 17

Celebrities

Molly-Mae Hague has shared photos from the birth of her daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague left in tears as she shares unseen photos from Bambi's birth

Celebrities

Bobby Brazier has opened up about his late mum Jade Goody

Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier says he only knows his mum ‘through other people’s memories’

Celebrities

Bruce Willis is celebrating his 68th birthday

Bruce Willis' family surround him to sing happy birthday in heartwarming video

Celebrities

Left Mother's Day flowers to the last minute? We've got you covered!

Mother's Day next-day delivery flowers: Where to order flowers for Sunday delivery

Lifestyle

Deep sleep occurs in the third stage of the non-rapid eye movement (NREM) cycle.

How to get more deep sleep during the night

Lifestyle

Alison Hammond 'confirms split' from boyfriend on This Morning

Alison Hammond 'confirms split' from boyfriend on This Morning

Celebrities

Pink admitted her daughter Willow is the only one in her class without a phone.

Pink's daughter, 11, isn't allowed a phone until she can prove social media is good for her

Celebrities