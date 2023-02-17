Colour blind bride sees groom’s green eyes for first time on wedding day

Kristin Robinson lives with red-green blindness, which means she can't see purple or pink.

A colour blind bride's dream wedding came true after some special glasses meant she could see her husband's green eyes for the very first time.

When Kristin Robinson, from Pennsylvania, married her fiancé Nick at Walt Disney World she revealed she had always seen his irises as blue.

But when gifted with the clever specs, it meant she was able to experience her nuptials – and her loved one's face – in full colour.

Gazing into her partner's eyes at the altar, she joked how she could now spot their real shade.

Bride Kristin said it was a "surreal" experience. Picture: Abigail Nilsson/Disney

"I’ve always dreamed of this, I finally get to see the colours," beamed Kristin. Picture: Abigail Nilsson/Disney

Nick asked: "What colour are my eyes actually?", to which his wife replied: "They are green, your eyes are green!"

Kristin lives with red-green blindness, meaning she is incapable of seeing shades of purple and pink.

This means she also mistook her wedding bouquet as completely white.

When inspecting the roses while wearing the sight-altering glasses she said: "Look at my flowers, they're pink, they're pink and white!

"They looked all white."

It was the first time she had seen her husband's green eyes. Picture: Abigail Nilsson/Disney

Newlyweds Kristin and Nick on their wedding day at Disney. Picture: Abigail Nilsson/Disney

Speaking of the brand new encounter, she told the camera it was a life-changing experience.

"This is surreal, I've always dreamed of this, I finally get to see the colours. It's amazing," gushed Kristin.

"I feel like seeing colour for me will give me a lot more independence day to day.

"I rely on Nick a lot and I rely on my mum a lot because they're the only two people in my life that can see colour."

The couple ended their special day with a vibrant firework display. Picture: Abigail Nilsson/Disney

Nick was also thrilled that his wife was able to see the full colour spectrum on their big day.

He said: "Honestly this is a magical day so just being able for her to see the colour, everything we see within Disney, in the pavilion, the stain glass.

"I'm just so happy that not only is it a great day, it's our wedding day, but it's even amplified by her seeing everything I can see.

"I'm just so happy, I've got chills thinking about it."

Read more: