Colour blind bride sees groom’s green eyes for first time on wedding day

17 February 2023, 17:09

Kristin Robinson lives with red-green blindness, which means she can't see purple or pink.

A colour blind bride's dream wedding came true after some special glasses meant she could see her husband's green eyes for the very first time.

When Kristin Robinson, from Pennsylvania, married her fiancé Nick at Walt Disney World she revealed she had always seen his irises as blue.

But when gifted with the clever specs, it meant she was able to experience her nuptials – and her loved one's face – in full colour.

Gazing into her partner's eyes at the altar, she joked how she could now spot their real shade.

Bride Kristin said it was a "surreal" experience.
Bride Kristin said it was a "surreal" experience. Picture: Abigail Nilsson/Disney
"I’ve always dreamed of this, I finally get to see the colours," beamed Kristin.
"I’ve always dreamed of this, I finally get to see the colours," beamed Kristin. Picture: Abigail Nilsson/Disney

Nick asked: "What colour are my eyes actually?", to which his wife replied: "They are green, your eyes are green!"

Kristin lives with red-green blindness, meaning she is incapable of seeing shades of purple and pink.

This means she also mistook her wedding bouquet as completely white.

When inspecting the roses while wearing the sight-altering glasses she said: "Look at my flowers, they're pink, they're pink and white!

"They looked all white."

It was the first time she had seen her husband's green eyes.
It was the first time she had seen her husband's green eyes. Picture: Abigail Nilsson/Disney
Newlyweds Kristin and Nick on their wedding day at Disney.
Newlyweds Kristin and Nick on their wedding day at Disney. Picture: Abigail Nilsson/Disney

Speaking of the brand new encounter, she told the camera it was a life-changing experience.

"This is surreal, I've always dreamed of this, I finally get to see the colours. It's amazing," gushed Kristin.

"I feel like seeing colour for me will give me a lot more independence day to day.

"I rely on Nick a lot and I rely on my mum a lot because they're the only two people in my life that can see colour."

The couple ended their special day with a vibrant firework display.
The couple ended their special day with a vibrant firework display. Picture: Abigail Nilsson/Disney

Nick was also thrilled that his wife was able to see the full colour spectrum on their big day.

He said: "Honestly this is a magical day so just being able for her to see the colour, everything we see within Disney, in the pavilion, the stain glass.

"I'm just so happy that not only is it a great day, it's our wedding day, but it's even amplified by her seeing everything I can see.

"I'm just so happy, I've got chills thinking about it."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The scheme aims to reduce the number of obese people in Britain.

Brits trying to lose weight eligible for shopping vouchers and cinema tickets

Montessori teacher Megi decided to remove some classic children's books from her shelves.

Teacher explains why she refuses to read Paddington Bear and Goldilocks in class

Parenting

A woman was charged £100 for picking her children late up from school

Mum forced to pay teacher £100 for being an hour late to pick up child from school

Brides are wearing white bejewelled Crocs down the aisle.

Brides split opinion after wearing white Crocs on their wedding day

Safety warning issued to households over heaters claiming to cut energy prices [Stock Images]

Safety warning issued to households over heaters claiming to cut energy prices

Trending on Heart

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Celebrities

Gary Lucy has broken his silence on his split with Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy breaks silence on Laura Anderson baby news after 'devastating' split

Celebrities

The Hollywood star's family confirmed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia as family share heartbreaking statement

Celebrities

The comedian told fans his girlfriend Grace and baby girl were finally home.

Seann Walsh shares first photos of baby daughter after girlfriend gives birth

Celebrities

The iconic star surprised the judges this week when he was unmasked as Gnome.

The Masked Singer US judges in tears as Dick Van Dyke, 97, is unmasked

TV & Movies

Helen Flanagan hit back at trolls who criticised her Valentine's Day look.

Helen Flanagan calls out cruel trolls who labelled her 'tacky and unclassy'

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Celebrities

Love Island's Laura Anderson is expecting her first baby

How old is Laura Anderson and who was her partner on Love Island?

Celebrities

Love Island's Laura Anderson is pregnant

Love Island's Laura Anderson and Hollyoaks' Gary Lucy expecting first baby together

Celebrities

Fans of the show weren't happy with Barney's modern makeover.

Barney the Dinosaur fans ‘traumatised’ by ‘nightmare’ new makeover

TV & Movies

New mum Stacey says daughter Rose is 'in love' with her little sister.

Stacey Solomon posts sweet photo of sisters Belle and Rose 'in love'

Celebrities

Stacey shared a Valentine's post revealing baby Minnie for the first time.

Stacey Dooley shares adorable first look at baby daughter Minnie

Celebrities

A woman was outraged after no one gave her son a seat

Outraged mum hits out at train passengers for not offering her young son a seat

McDonald's is trialling new Savers Meals in the UK.

McDonald’s launches new 'Saver Meals' to help families on a budget

Food & Drink