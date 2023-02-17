Colour blind bride sees groom’s green eyes for first time on wedding day
17 February 2023, 17:09
Kristin Robinson lives with red-green blindness, which means she can't see purple or pink.
A colour blind bride's dream wedding came true after some special glasses meant she could see her husband's green eyes for the very first time.
When Kristin Robinson, from Pennsylvania, married her fiancé Nick at Walt Disney World she revealed she had always seen his irises as blue.
But when gifted with the clever specs, it meant she was able to experience her nuptials – and her loved one's face – in full colour.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week.
Gazing into her partner's eyes at the altar, she joked how she could now spot their real shade.
Nick asked: "What colour are my eyes actually?", to which his wife replied: "They are green, your eyes are green!"
Kristin lives with red-green blindness, meaning she is incapable of seeing shades of purple and pink.
This means she also mistook her wedding bouquet as completely white.
When inspecting the roses while wearing the sight-altering glasses she said: "Look at my flowers, they're pink, they're pink and white!
"They looked all white."
Speaking of the brand new encounter, she told the camera it was a life-changing experience.
"This is surreal, I've always dreamed of this, I finally get to see the colours. It's amazing," gushed Kristin.
"I feel like seeing colour for me will give me a lot more independence day to day.
"I rely on Nick a lot and I rely on my mum a lot because they're the only two people in my life that can see colour."
Nick was also thrilled that his wife was able to see the full colour spectrum on their big day.
He said: "Honestly this is a magical day so just being able for her to see the colour, everything we see within Disney, in the pavilion, the stain glass.
"I'm just so happy that not only is it a great day, it's our wedding day, but it's even amplified by her seeing everything I can see.
"I'm just so happy, I've got chills thinking about it."
Read more:
- Brides split opinion after wearing white Crocs on their wedding day
- 'My best friend brought her crying toddler to my child-free wedding so I made her leave'
- Bride-to-be forces guests to pay £4k to attend lavish wedding