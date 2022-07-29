Bride-to-be forces guests to pay £4k to attend lavish wedding

29 July 2022, 11:37 | Updated: 29 July 2022, 11:42

A wedding guest has been left furious over her friends wedding
A wedding guest has been left furious over her friends wedding. Picture: Getty Images

A woman is refusing to attend her friend's wedding as it will set her back more than £4,000.

A wedding guest has been left furious after her friend expected her to pay £4,000 to attend her wedding.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous user said the bride told them the destination wedding would be ‘affordable’ but they were expected to fork out for flights, hotel, transport.

The guests also have to pay for food for the duration of their stay, totalling a whopping $5,000 (£4,120).

What’s more, the wedding invite didn’t even come with a plus one, so she couldn’t bring her partner of ten years with her.

A bride has said her friend 'better come' to her wedding
A bride has said her friend 'better come' to her wedding. Picture: Getty Images

The woman said: "I was recently invited to a destination wedding at a location where the rich and famous like to go. The location is a 10-hour flight away, and with that much travel to the location, it would essentially be a vacation.

"I did not receive a plus one to the wedding. I understand that not everyone gets a plus one, and maybe that would be okay for a local wedding and if they didn't know the significant other. They personally know my partner, and we’ve been together for almost a decade, and they did not invite them.

"I also barely know anyone else invited to this wedding, as we are one-off friends. Why would I want to travel to this destination by myself? Maybe if it was a local wedding, but they essentially booked a honeymoon resort for the wedding.

A bride-to-be has demanded her guests pay £4,000 to attend
A bride-to-be has demanded her guests pay £4,000 to attend. Picture: Getty Images

"On top of that, the cost to attend the wedding is absurd. The main suggested hotel listed is over $1,000 (£824) a night. The 'cheaper' hotels they listed aren’t much cheaper. I couldn’t find anything in the region I could afford.

Unfortunately, when the woman brought up her financial concerns with the bride-to-be, she told them that they ‘better come’ and insisted it was ‘affordable’.

She ultimately decided not to attend the big day but is too scared to RSVP no, adding: "With all the costs total, it likely cost me $5,000 to attend the wedding with the hotels nearby, airfare, transport, and food, and I am not even in the wedding party. I won’t be allowed to have my partner there, either.

"I’ve never spent that much on something in my life. I grew up lower middle class and this is honestly just shocking to me.

"I guess I am losing a friend over this. I’m almost afraid to send in the official 'no' invite and am having a panic attack."

There were plenty of comments on the post, with one person writing: "You will certainly not be the only person declining for financial reasons. She's in for a reality check."

Someone else said: “If this person ends the friendship because you don’t want to spend over $5,000 at the drop of a hat on a trip you would otherwise not take, that says more about them than you.

“People who choose to have destination weddings need to understand that guests don’t owe them their attendance.”

While another added: "You could literally throw a basic wedding for that much money. An invitation is not a summons. And not inviting a partner of 10 years is rude. Send your regrets, it will be fine."

A fourth added: “Spend your money on a vacation with your partner. You know you will have a good time. The wedding is going to be fun for the bride and groom only.

“Everyone else is going to be worried about how much they spent to attend.”

