Woman says she was fired from new job after she shared her salary on TikTok

A woman has claimed she was fired for revealing her salary on TikTok. Picture: TikTok @itslexilarson/Alamy

A woman has claimed she was fired after posting a video on TikTok explaining how she got a £16,000 pay rise.

Lexi Larson, who lives in Denver in the US, posted the clip last month where she explained she’d received a $20,000 (£16,500) raise, with a $449 (£370) monthly increase in taxes paid.

The video has the caption: “How much my paychecks increased when I went from [US] $70k to $90k per year #paycheckbreakdown #salarytransparency #pay transparency.”

But after this clip went viral, Lexi revealed she had been fired from her new job.

In a now-deleted post, the TikTok star said: “So, TikTok got me fired.

“A couple weeks ago I started sharing about how I got a job in the tech industry ... I don’t work at that job anymore because they fired me.”

"Their issue with my [TikTok] videos was me sharing my salary," she said. "And just to be super clear, I did not share any company private information. I confirmed with them that I hadn’t broken any policies or shared anything that was a security concern."

A woman has said she was fired from her job for discussing her salary. Picture: Getty Images

She went on to say they specifically said her disclosing her salary was the main issue so she decided to take the videos down.

Despite deleting the clips, she was called back into another meeting after two days and told that her TikTok account was "a security concern".

Luckily, Lexi was able to get her previous job back after explaining to her former workplace what had happened.

“They’re really amazing. They know about my TikTok and they have no issues with it,” she said.