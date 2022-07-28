UK’s ‘cheapest petrol station’ is selling fuel 30p less than average price

A petrol station has lowered its prices. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Drivers are flocking to the 'cheapest petrol station in the UK' after it lowered prices to help drivers.

A petrol station owner has reduced the price of his fuel to help those suffering from the cost of living crisis.

Drivers have been queuing up and down the street to fill up at Texaco station in Walkden, Greater Manchester, after it started selling unleaded petrol at 159.9p a litre.

According to the RAC, the average price for unleaded is currently at 185.05p a litre, and 194.30p for diesel.

This means the service station is selling unleaded for over 20p a litre less than the national average.

A petrol station in Manchester has lowered its prices. Picture: Alamy

Experts have now warned that prices are expected to rise to £2 a litre in the coming months.

But co-director Hassan Mohammed is determined to keep his prices lower, saying he wants to help people struggling to afford petrol.

“The reaction has been fantastic,” he told Manchester Evening News.

“All of the customers have been really appreciative. It’s been non-stop all day, the pumps have been busy all day long.

“Some people couldn’t believe what we were doing until they came down and saw it for themselves.

“We’ve had a lot of people telling us how they’re glad it’s not a one-day gimmick and have said they’ll be back again.”

He added: ”Times are hard right now and people are feeling the pinch as we know from everyday prices rising. This is just one way to help them further."

Hassan’s gesture has also received plenty of support online, with one Facebook user writing: “Well done Texaco Walkden great that you’ve done this hopefully it shames others around the country to follow suit ”.

Petrol prices have risen to record highs. Picture: Alamy

Someone else wrote: "Thankyou for not being greedy and helping to save us some money in these crazy times.

"Shows all the others up if you can sell at this price then so could they well done."

A third person added: “Hope people give this garage the customer loyalty it deserves.”

This comes after a spokesperson for the RAC revealed that filling a 55-litre family car with petrol has risen over £98 for the 'first time in history.’

Simon Williams told Sky News: "With analysts predicting that oil will average $135 a barrel for the rest of this year drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110."