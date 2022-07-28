Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faces paying £900 per meal on huge family holiday

28 July 2022, 10:03 | Updated: 28 July 2022, 10:05

Britain's biggest family the Radfords face a huge bill per meal on their next Disney World trip.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford recently shared her excitement ahead of another holiday to Disney World in Florida.

But it looks Britain’s biggest family could be faced with an almighty bill at the end of the trip, with one meal costing them almost £1,000.

In a bid to give her kids an evening to remember, Sue booked up to the Fairytale Dining Lunch at the Cinderella’s Royal Table and the Be Our Guest Dinner which are both at the park's Magic Kingdom.

Sue Radford shared a picture of her Disney World plans
Sue Radford shared a picture of her Disney World plans. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Sue, from Morecambe, revealed she had to reserve three separate slots - a 2.30pm booking for eight people, a 2.45pm slot for another eight and a 2.50pm table for six.

The 47-year-old also had to book three separate reservations between 6.40pm and 7.10pm for dinner.

She wrote: “Managed to book these dining experiences in.

“If you’ve been it would be great to get some reviews.”

One quick look at The Cinderella Royal Table lunch menu shows that meals start at £50.95 per adult and £30.41 per child.

Sue Radford and her family have been to Disney World
Sue Radford and her family have been to Disney World. Picture: Instagram

And kids above the age of 10 are classed as adults at Disney World, so Sue and her husband Noel only have six children under the limit.

This means the couple will have to pay an eye watering £900 to enjoy a meal at the resort.

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 33, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 25, Daniel, 23, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 15, Max, 13, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, two.

The family have already been to Disney World as they headed across the pond back in April with 14 of their kids.

During the trip, the Radfords had lots of fun as they went to Universal Studios and Disney World, sharing updates with their followers along the way.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford met her granddaughter this week

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares adorable moment she met 13th grandchild for the first time
A couple bought an entire village in France

Couple who couldn't afford home in the UK buy entire village in France

TV & Movies

Paddy has broken his social media silence following his split from Christine

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence following Christine split

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen were dumped from Love Island

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

TV & Movies

Kate Ferdinand has tragically suffered a miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand 'heartbroken' as she shares loss of second child with Rio
Here's the Love Island stars who went back to their day jobs after the

All the Love Island contestants who went back to their day jobs

TV & Movies

Junior has played his first ever gig

Peter Andre is a 'proud pops' as son Junior does his first gig
Stacey Solomon's wedding details have been revealed

Stacey Solomon's wedding details revealed including 'Cinderella' dress and emotional first dance
Who will leave Love Island tonight?

Love Island fans spot sign Paige Thorne and Adam Collard 'will be dumped from villa tonight'

TV & Movies

Jaime Winston will play a young Peggy in the special episode

Jaime Winstone to play young Peggy Mitchell in special Eastenders flashback episode

TV & Movies

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday

How to watch the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Lifestyle

Here's where the stars of The Tweenies are now

Here’s where the Tweenies stars are now 20 years after show

TV & Movies

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony takes place this Thursday

Who is performing at the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has been sharing some adorable photos to Instagram

Inside Sue Radford's theme park trip as summer holidays kick off
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

The reason Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings