Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faces paying £900 per meal on huge family holiday

Britain's biggest family the Radfords face a huge bill per meal on their next Disney World trip.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford recently shared her excitement ahead of another holiday to Disney World in Florida.

But it looks Britain’s biggest family could be faced with an almighty bill at the end of the trip, with one meal costing them almost £1,000.

In a bid to give her kids an evening to remember, Sue booked up to the Fairytale Dining Lunch at the Cinderella’s Royal Table and the Be Our Guest Dinner which are both at the park's Magic Kingdom.

Sue Radford shared a picture of her Disney World plans. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Sue, from Morecambe, revealed she had to reserve three separate slots - a 2.30pm booking for eight people, a 2.45pm slot for another eight and a 2.50pm table for six.

The 47-year-old also had to book three separate reservations between 6.40pm and 7.10pm for dinner.

She wrote: “Managed to book these dining experiences in.

“If you’ve been it would be great to get some reviews.”

One quick look at The Cinderella Royal Table lunch menu shows that meals start at £50.95 per adult and £30.41 per child.

Sue Radford and her family have been to Disney World. Picture: Instagram

And kids above the age of 10 are classed as adults at Disney World, so Sue and her husband Noel only have six children under the limit.

This means the couple will have to pay an eye watering £900 to enjoy a meal at the resort.

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 33, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 25, Daniel, 23, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 15, Max, 13, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, two.

The family have already been to Disney World as they headed across the pond back in April with 14 of their kids.

During the trip, the Radfords had lots of fun as they went to Universal Studios and Disney World, sharing updates with their followers along the way.