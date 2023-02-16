Brides split opinion after wearing white Crocs on their wedding day

16 February 2023, 11:00

Brides are wearing white bejewelled Crocs down the aisle.
Brides are wearing white bejewelled Crocs down the aisle. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

Some branded the cult choice 'classless', while others said 'comfy is the way to go!'

Brides are dividing the internet after revealing they wore white Crocs on their wedding day.

The controversial cult sliders have become a popular choice for newlyweds as bejewelled pairs rack up five star reviews online.

In fact wedding Crocs are in high demand on shopping sites from Etsy to Amazon, with blinged up pairs setting shoppers back well over £100.

Customisable and comfy, the brand's loyal fans think there's no better footwear to scatter in gemstones and strut down the aisle in.

Bejewelled Crocs are becoming a popular choice with brides.
Bejewelled Crocs are becoming a popular choice with brides. Picture: Facebook

There are even the brides who decided Crocs were fit for the entire wedding party, accessorising bridesmaids dresses with squeaky flats in colours to match – but traditionalists aren't convinced.

When a thread popped up on Facebook group 'Wedding Ideas' called "Wedding crocs? Yes or No?" people were quick to share their strong opinions.

"I hate few things in life but Crocs are at the top of my list," one social media user replied.

"And when coordinated with an outfit. Lord help me I physically shudder."

Would you wear the cult flats on your wedding day?
Would you wear the cult flats on your wedding day? Picture: Alamy

A second slammed the style and branded them tacky, adding: "That's the problem. People have no class anymore. No one dresses up, it's all about comfort."

While a third blasted the shoe option completely, explaining there was no place for Crocs anywhere, let alone at a wedding.

They wrote: "No no no no no. Perhaps in 1990? Crocs are acceptable almost nowhere - in fact I can’t think of anywhere but people buy them so someone must wear them."

One bride, who wore bejewelled Crocs to her own nuptials, chimed in on the chat defending her decision to opt for the foamy sliders and stated she "regrets nothing".

And she had a legion of loyal fashion fans to back her up, explaining why the £45 classics are the perfect choice if you're not keen on sky-high stilettos.

"I am not a heel person at all - Converse for the ceremony and crocs for the reception," one bride said.

A second agreed, writing: "The appearance is not unpleasant and lets face it, dancing in heels is painful and challenging. One must be comfortable to enjoy such a wonderful and momentous day."

While the debate rages on there's no denying the facts, sales of 'wifey' wedding Crocs are on the rise.

