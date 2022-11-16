'My best friend brought her crying toddler to my child-free wedding so I made her leave'

A woman has revealed she kicked her best friend out of her wedding. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has asked for advice after her friend went against her wishes and brought her two-year-old along to her wedding.

A bride was left fuming after her friend brought her two-year-old child to the strictly child-free wedding.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous woman said that she recently got married but her day was ruined when a child started crying.

"I strictly said no kids at my wedding, and my really good friend decided to bring her two- year- old who is a biter!,” she wrote.

"Her husband recently left her and I feel terrible but her child was crying before my wedding while I was trying to have my makeup and hair finished."

A bride was furious after her friend arrived with her child. Picture: Getty Images

Her friend went on to explain that she couldn’t get a babysitter for the start of the wedding, but the child would be leaving in 45 minutes.

But this didn’t happen, as the post continued: “As I was walking down the aisle I noticed a child all squirmy in his chair, I was so mad.

"He was making so much noise moving around and kept saying 'mum' this and 'mum' that. But I had to ignore it."

After the ceremony, the bride decided to confront the mum, but it didn’t exactly go well.

She said: "I made my husband come with me to ask her to leave. She gave me a hard time.

A woman has asked for advice about her no-child wedding. Picture: Alamy

"She's been texting me telling me what a horrible friend I am. She keeps turning all of my friends against me saying the child was quiet and I was just being bridezilla and not understanding.

"I can’t believe she is acting this way! I hate this and don’t know what to do. So many people are against me."

The bride went on to ask Reddit users for their advice, with the post completely dividing opinion.

One person commented: "A horrible friend brings their child to a child-free wedding and blames the bride and groom for the disrespect they've shown the wedding party."

Another wrote: “You made your expectations of her clear if she wanted to attend your wedding and she decided that it didn’t apply to her because it was inconvenient.

“If she was really that worried about wanting to attend but not knowing what to do she could have texted you.”

A third added: “No kids means no kids. If she couldn't attend because of it she should have sent a simple text explaining why she couldn't make it.”

While a fourth said: “You didn't want kids at your wedding, but your good friend didn't want to miss your special occasion. You each have valid feelings but your friendship is likely over now.”

