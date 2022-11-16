'My best friend brought her crying toddler to my child-free wedding so I made her leave'

16 November 2022, 14:16 | Updated: 16 November 2022, 14:28

A woman has revealed she kicked her best friend out of her wedding
A woman has revealed she kicked her best friend out of her wedding. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has asked for advice after her friend went against her wishes and brought her two-year-old along to her wedding.

A bride was left fuming after her friend brought her two-year-old child to the strictly child-free wedding.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous woman said that she recently got married but her day was ruined when a child started crying.

"I strictly said no kids at my wedding, and my really good friend decided to bring her two- year- old who is a biter!,” she wrote.

"Her husband recently left her and I feel terrible but her child was crying before my wedding while I was trying to have my makeup and hair finished."

A bride was furious after her friend arrived with her child
A bride was furious after her friend arrived with her child. Picture: Getty Images

Her friend went on to explain that she couldn’t get a babysitter for the start of the wedding, but the child would be leaving in 45 minutes.

But this didn’t happen, as the post continued: “As I was walking down the aisle I noticed a child all squirmy in his chair, I was so mad.

"He was making so much noise moving around and kept saying 'mum' this and 'mum' that. But I had to ignore it."

After the ceremony, the bride decided to confront the mum, but it didn’t exactly go well.

She said: "I made my husband come with me to ask her to leave. She gave me a hard time.

A woman has asked for advice about her no-child wedding
A woman has asked for advice about her no-child wedding. Picture: Alamy

"She's been texting me telling me what a horrible friend I am. She keeps turning all of my friends against me saying the child was quiet and I was just being bridezilla and not understanding.

"I can’t believe she is acting this way! I hate this and don’t know what to do. So many people are against me."

The bride went on to ask Reddit users for their advice, with the post completely dividing opinion.

One person commented: "A horrible friend brings their child to a child-free wedding and blames the bride and groom for the disrespect they've shown the wedding party."

Another wrote: “You made your expectations of her clear if she wanted to attend your wedding and she decided that it didn’t apply to her because it was inconvenient.

Related video:

“If she was really that worried about wanting to attend but not knowing what to do she could have texted you.”

A third added: “No kids means no kids. If she couldn't attend because of it she should have sent a simple text explaining why she couldn't make it.”

While a fourth said: “You didn't want kids at your wedding, but your good friend didn't want to miss your special occasion. You each have valid feelings but your friendship is likely over now.”

Read more

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Which supermarkets are rationing their eggs and why is there an egg shortage?

Why is there an egg shortage and which supermarket have rations?

Stacey Solomon has revealed a bauble hack

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Christmas tree bauble hack

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can get £200

Martin Lewis reveals how to get £200 free cash in time for Christmas

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

A woman built an adjoining door to her ex-husband's house [STOCK IMAGE]

‘I live next door to my ex because it’s the best way to raise our daughter’

Trending on Heart

Princess Anne would have been 'unhappy' about Mike Tindall's underpants story, says expert

Princess Anne would have been 'unhappy' about Mike Tindall's underpants story, says expert

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Sally Walsh starred in Emmerdale in 1997

Who did Sally Walsh play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity 2022 camp revealed

Where is I'm A Celebrity filmed 2022? The Australia jungle location revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Ant and Dec seemingly made a mistake on I'm A Celeb

I'm a Celebrity fans baffled as they spot Ant and Dec trial blunder

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mrs Doutfire will officially open at London's Shaftesbury Theatre on 12th May 2023

Mrs Doubtfire musical opening in the West End May 2023

TV & Movies

A horrifying fan theory about The Holiday has been posted to Reddit...

Disturbing fan theory about The Holiday will change the way you see the film

TV & Movies

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2022 finish?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A new pavement in the UK will charge your phone

UK town has a pavement that can charge your phone when you walk on it

Boy George has been spotted stealing Seann Walsh's chair in the camp

I'm A Celebrity viewers turn on Boy George after noticing 'annoying' habit

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A mum has said she wants to return her daughter's Christmas presents

'My daughter found my Christmas list so now I want to return all her presents'

Christmas

Martin Lewis has suggested we don't buy 'unnecessary' gifts

Martin Lewis urges people to stop buying ‘unnecessary’ Christmas presents

Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps Til Santa is back

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall shares details of embarrassing Princess Anne blunder

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall shares details of embarrassing Princess Anne blunder

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Here's how to book your supermarket Christmas delivery slot

Supermarket Christmas delivery slots 2022: when can you book yours?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a black dress by & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and white mini dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities