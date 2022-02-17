Wedding guest in hysterics after spotting rude blunder on bespoke wedding sign

17 February 2022, 12:04

The sign was shared to a Reddit wedding group
The sign was shared to a Reddit wedding group.
Wedding guests were left giggling after spotting what appeared to be a slightly unfortunate blunder on the sign.

A bride was left red-faced after guests spotted what appeared to be an x-rated blunder in her wedding sign.

The wife-to-be had invested in a gorgeous calligraphy sign featuring her and her husband's name for the big day, but one of the words may not have turned out as planned...

The curly writing on the sign made one of the words look like 'penis', prompting an amused wedding guest to share the sign to Reddit.

Can you spot it?
Can you spot it?

They shared it on the site's Wedding Shaming forum, alongside the caption: "Be careful of your signage font... Mr Penis."

As reported by the Mirror, the sign actually reads: "Bienvenidos a la boda de Ale & Denis," which means: "Welcome to the wedding of Ale & Denis," but many people still saw the funny side of the situation.

One Reddit user commented: "A few centimetres can make all the difference. Let's hope the couple was able to laugh about it," while another added: "Ale and Penis sounds like an extremely sketchy pub."

Luckily, though, many pointed out that the potentially rude spelling may not have been obvious to native Spanish speakers - so it hopefully didn't affect their special day.

