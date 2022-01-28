Mum irritated with bride for banning kids from wedding - but many people agree with her

28 January 2022, 15:39

Are you in favour of child-free weddings? (stock image)
Are you in favour of child-free weddings? (stock image). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A mum has asked the internet for advice after revealing she'd received two wedding invitations that explicitly banned children from attending.

A mum has spoken of her upset after being invited to two weddings which banned children.

The woman said that it was 'inconvenient and expensive' that her kids couldn't come along, and asked Mumsnet for advice.

As reported by the Daily Record, she wrote: "We have been invited to two child free weddings, both in June. We are going to attend both and are pulling in favours for childcare. However I can’t pretend that I’m not mildly irritated by the wording in one of the invites!

"One invite said 'Unfortunately bearing in mind we have limited guest numbers we cannot accommodate everyone’s children however this is a golden opportunity for parents to enjoy a night of relaxation and uninhibited revelry!'

Her post divided opinion on Mumsnet (stock image)
Her post divided opinion on Mumsnet (stock image). Picture: Getty

"The second simply said 'Whilst we love your children please note this is an adult only occasion'.

"The first annoyed me as actually it’s not going to be relaxing for me in the slightest, it’s quite inconvenient and expensive to not be able to bring the children and I’m more likely to be hand expressing in the toilets than dancing on a table."It is absolutely the couple’s prerogative to have the wedding they want including making a decision to have no children- just own it and say so instead of dancing around it and pretending it’s a night off for me."

The woman added that she was also annoyed at the first couple for including a 'money poem' in their invite to request money as gifts.

She added: "Happy to be told I’m unreasonable- first also contained a money poem which may be biasing me."

Many mums agreed that it was an inconvenience to be invited to a wedding without your children.

One person wrote: "I agree with you. I hate it when they try to pass it off as doing the guests a favour. It's a nuisance and an expense sorting childcare. I think the second wording is much better.

"I'm all for child free weddings, but as you say, just be frank about and don't dress it up as a favour."

Another added: "I know what you mean, I’ve felt the same about it being more hassle not to be able to take the kids, but I think wording these things can be difficult and they were probably trying to put a positive spin on it. I think the second one sounds a bit stern! I wouldn’t really give it any headspace!"

Others took a different stance, however, with one writing: "Have to say I disagree and wouldn’t be offended by either. I’m also completely on board with child-free weddings."

