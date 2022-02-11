Disney reveals new wedding dress collection inspired by princesses

Disney's latest wedding dress collection is amazing. Picture: Disney/AllureBridal

Disney fans rejoice, because this brand new wedding dress collections is amazing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Disney has now launched a new collection of princess bridal gowns, and it is magical.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the collection - which is a collaboration with Allure Bridal - features beautiful dresses perfect for your big day.

It’s also not as expensive as you might think, with many of the designs starting from $1,799 (£1,326).

All the pieces are named after your favourite princesses including Tiana, Snow White, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Pocahontas and Ariel.

Rapunzel wedding dress. Picture: Allure Bridals

This Pocahontas style dress is stunning. Picture: Allure Bridals

And their designs are inspired by the characters, with dramatic trains and tight lace fitted silhouettes.

The Rapunzel-inspired gown has a beaded floral design, thin straps and a fishtail skirt with a train.

Connecting each iridescent ivory flower is silver threading and shimmering beadwork which is said to be ‘reminiscent of the film’s iconic Sun Drop Flower’.

Similarly, the Ariel inspired dress is covered with sequins and beadwork across the bodice, as well as organza swirls across the skirt.

The Snow White-inspired Platinum ballgown features shimmering dimensional floral and sequin appliqués, which is reminiscent of the apple blossoms from the film.

If you’re more of an Ariel fan, soon finds when she places her heart above all else. Willing to cross oceans for true love, she discovers the world beyond the sea all that she dreamed it to be.

If you’re more of an Aladdin fan, the Jasmine-inspired gown embodies ‘the richness of her journey beyond the palace walls’, and features iridescent sequins, embroidered lace and sheer illusion cutouts.

There is also a matching jacket to finish the look.

Meanwhile, the Pocahontas-inspired gown features a soft cotton lace that creates a textured, natural effect across a beautiful silhouette.

Finishing touches include a V-shaped neckline and back, scalloped hemline, and covered buttons.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, all the dresses range from sizes 2-28, making it the most inclusive wedding dress range.