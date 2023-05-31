Mum furious after son is sick in supermarket and she’s made to clear it up

One mum has been left furious after being made to clean up after her son was sick at a self-checkout.

A mum has asked for advice after a supermarket worker 'made her' clean her son's sick up at the self-checkout.

The anonymous woman from Sydney, Australia said she was at a Woolworths counter on Sunday with her children when her two-year-old son suddenly fell ill.

He then unexpectedly vomited all over himself and the floor by the exit of the shop.

While trying to comfort her little one, she apologised to the supermarket's staff who had seen it happen.

Taking to social media, she explained: “Then I started to get really frustrated and flustered (I wasn't rude or anything like that).

“After I settled my son I apologised to staff for having to get someone to clean up, and the worker turned to me and said 'no, you have to clean it up'.”

The mum said she didn't want to argue so she started cleaning up, continuing: “My son was being a real handful the whole time, and we were so close to the front entrance that opened up to a busy road.

“I started to clean, and the employee told a worker to stand over me to make sure I cleaned it up, meanwhile my son was trying so hard to run out to see cars.”

As no one working in the store was helping her, the mum then had to juggle looking after her son who was covered in sick and scanning her groceries.

After sharing her story online, plenty of people shared their opinions, with one writing: “I've worked in retail for over 20 years and seen so many sick kids/grandparents. Never have I seen someone clean up their mess”.

Someone else wrote: “As someone who worked in retail, they should have assisted her by at least scanning her groceries while she tended to the kids.

“Or offered to watch them while she was cleaning up so that the kid didn't run out.”

A third said: “It's so heartbreaking to see someone struggle so much without a helping hand. Kindness goes a long way.”

But someone else hit back: “If it were my child, I would clean up the vomit myself.”

A second added: “That's so gross, you should never expect workers to do your job for you.”

Someone else said: “It would be lovely if the shop staff offered, however they're not obliged to and it's 100 per cent your responsibility to clean up bodily fluids.”