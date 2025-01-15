Why did Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page split? The real reason behind their shock break-up revealed

By Hope Wilson

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri's break-up came as a surprise to Love Island fans, but why have they parted ways? Here is everything we know about their relationship fallout so far.

Love Island season eight stars Tasha Ghouri, 26, and Andrew Le Page, 29, have reportedly split after two years together.

While some of our favourite Islanders returned to the Love Island villa for All Stars this week, fans were shocked to discover golden couple Tasha and Andrew had reportedly called it quits, after the Strictly dancer was spotted on celebrity dating app Raya earlier this month.

With Tasha commenting on one of Andrew's Instagram post just a few days ago, many followers are keen to know what really happened between the former lovebirds.

But why did Tasha and Andrew break-up? Here is everything we know about their shocking split so far.

What happened between Tasha and Andrew?

On Tuesday January 14th 2025, it was reported that Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page had broken up after two years of dating.

According to insiders, relations between the pair began to disintegrate when Tasha took part in Strictly Come Dancing at the end of 2024.

A source told The Sun: "Tasha was madly in love with Andrew but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly.

"She gave her all in that competition. Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaz and that drove a wedge between them as time went by."

They continued: "Now she’s going off on tour she’s going to be away from Andrew again.

"They talked about ending their relationship at the start of January and she’s heading out on the Strictly tour as a single woman."

An insider close to the couple also told the publication the pair had "hit a rocky patch" and broken up.

Tasha has reportedly been pictured on celebrity dating app Raya where she describes herself as a "Northern girly” who is “always smiling and laughing."

So far neither Andrew nor Tasha have spoken out regarding their split and they still follow each other on Instagram.

Tasha even commented on Andrew's Instagram post from three days ago, leading many fans to speculate whether they have actually broken-up or not.

Fans were devastated by rumours of their break-up, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the split.

One user wrote: "streets saying tasha and andrew broke up… no one speak to me i fear my life has just ended"

A second added: "tasha and andrew please work it out idk... you have to have the last laugh (also my heart can't take this one)"

While a third stated: "I will not believe any rumours of Tasha and Andrew splitting up. They are endgame x"

Andrew and Tasha first met on Love Island season eight which aired in 2022, however they didn't have the easiest of time on the show.

Whilst the pair connected in the first few weeks, Casa Amor drove a wedge between the two after Andrew re-coupled with Coco Lodge, and Tasha brought Billy Brown back to the main villa.

However the lovebirds eventually found their way back to each other and remained as a couple throughout the show.