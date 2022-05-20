Gogglebox replaces Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall

Denise Van Outen’s and Eddie Boxshall appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

After her split from Eddie Boxshall, Denise Van Outen will now be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with her best friend Duncan James.

Eddie is being replaced by the Blue singer on the new series when it returns later this year, with a TV insider telling The Sun: “Denise and Duncan have been pals since they both shot to fame in the late Nineties and he has been helping her through her painful break-up this year.

“As bezzies who share a similarly outrageous sense of humour, they have the perfect chemistry to deliver some laughs as they survey TV shows.”

Denise Van Outen and Duncan James have been friends for years. Picture: Alamy

It was previously rumoured that Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh could take his place on the Gogglebox sofa.

This comes after Denise, 47, split from Eddie in January after seven years together, with reports he had been messaging other women. Eddie has not spoken out on these claims.

The Gogglebox stars first got together back in 2014 and were due to marry next year.

In her new autobiography, A Bit Of Me: From Basildon To Broadway And Back, Denise said sharing the news with her daughter Betsy was the 'worst part' about the break-up.

Eddie Boxshall appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with Denise Van Outen. Picture: Channel 4

The star - who shares Betsy with her ex-husband Lee Mead, 40 - wrote: “It tore me apart watching her cry while I tried to make her understand.”

Opening up about ending things, Denise admitted she had ‘too much self respect’ to stay with her ex.

She told OK! magazine: “I’ve got too much self-respect and I just can’t live like that.

"I felt like, in a few selfish moments, he’d ruined it. I couldn’t imagine it ever feeling the same.

Denise went on to say that opening up about the break-up in her book was ‘cathartic’.

“Some of it is difficult to talk about but I think that after writing it and now it’s out there, I feel better,” she said, adding: “It gave me an opportunity to really appreciate some of the things that I’ve done.”