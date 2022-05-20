Gogglebox replaces Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall

20 May 2022, 09:52

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Denise Van Outen’s and Eddie Boxshall appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After her split from Eddie Boxshall, Denise Van Outen will now be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with her best friend Duncan James.

Eddie is being replaced by the Blue singer on the new series when it returns later this year, with a TV insider telling The Sun: “Denise and Duncan have been pals since they both shot to fame in the late Nineties and he has been helping her through her painful break-up this year.

“As bezzies who share a similarly outrageous sense of humour, they have the perfect chemistry to deliver some laughs as they survey TV shows.”

Denise Van Outen and Duncan James have been friends for years
Denise Van Outen and Duncan James have been friends for years. Picture: Alamy

It was previously rumoured that Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh could take his place on the Gogglebox sofa.

This comes after Denise, 47, split from Eddie in January after seven years together, with reports he had been messaging other women. Eddie has not spoken out on these claims.

The Gogglebox stars first got together back in 2014 and were due to marry next year.

In her new autobiography, A Bit Of Me: From Basildon To Broadway And Back, Denise said sharing the news with her daughter Betsy was the 'worst part' about the break-up.

Eddie Boxshall appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with Denise Van Outen
Eddie Boxshall appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with Denise Van Outen. Picture: Channel 4

The star - who shares Betsy with her ex-husband Lee Mead, 40 - wrote: “It tore me apart watching her cry while I tried to make her understand.”

Opening up about ending things, Denise admitted she had ‘too much self respect’ to stay with her ex.

She told OK! magazine: “I’ve got too much self-respect and I just can’t live like that.

"I felt like, in a few selfish moments, he’d ruined it. I couldn’t imagine it ever feeling the same.

Denise went on to say that opening up about the break-up in her book was ‘cathartic’.

“Some of it is difficult to talk about but I think that after writing it and now it’s out there, I feel better,” she said, adding: “It gave me an opportunity to really appreciate some of the things that I’ve done.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

An Ed Sheeran lookalike appeared on yesterday's This Morning

Ed Sheeran superfan reveals she's having a baby with his lookalike
Hocus Pocus was released in 1993

Hocus Pocus release date officially confirmed by Disney

Squid Game season two is officially in the works

Squid Game season two release date teased by series creator

The Bill may return to our screens very soon, with a few very familiar faces

The Bill 'set to return to TV' with original cast 12 years after being axed
Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from the high street

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

A woman has asked for advice over her flight

Woman furious as plane passenger 'gives her attitude' for refusing to swap seats

Lifestyle

The vase sold for half a million at an auction

A vase kept in a family's kitchen sells for £1.5 million

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn said they are 'over the moon' following the arrival of their second daughter

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of second baby

Celebrities

Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

A woman has launched a petition against Tesco self-service tills

Shopper launches petition against self-checkouts at Tesco with 100,000 signatures

News

Jess and Joe won £184 million

Brit couple who won £184 million in the Euromillions go public

Lifestyle

Tourists in Spain could be fined for not wearing a top

Holidaymakers in Spain face fines for taking shirts off and wearing bikinis

News

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?
The Queen has transformed into a Connie the Caterpillar cake for the Platinum Jubilee

The Queen is turned into Connie the Caterpillar to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Royals

Here's how much the Gogglebox stars earn

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?
Paul Sinha has spoken out about an 'unfair' question

The Chase's Paul Sinha forced to explain 'unfair' question after fan backlash
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral mini dress from Reiss

Celebrities

TV writer and actress Kay Mellor has died aged 71

Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye's mum Kay has passed away aged 71

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

How many episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are there on Netflix?