Prince William and Kate Middleton look glamorous as they attend Top Gun premiere
19 May 2022, 20:51
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were out on the town on Thursday night as they joined a host of celebrities at the new Top Gun film premiere.
Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, were the ultimate glam couple as they walked the red carpet at the film premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' were all smiles as they arrived on the red carpet, where they later met star of the film Tom Cruise.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance at the event on Thursday night as the film premiere was hosted in association with The Film & TV Charity, where the Queen is patron.
For the event, Kate looked glamorous in an off-the-shoulders monochrome gown by Roland Mouret.
The Duchess of Cambridge kept the rest of her ensemble simple and chic, wearing her hair sleek and straight and accessorising with a pair of drop earrings.
Prince William looked dapper in a velvet suit and bow tie, matching his wife's ensemble perfectly.
Later in the evening, during their red carpet walk, the couple met the other stars of the film including Jon Hamm, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly.
A message from the Duke of Cambridge was shared in the programme given out at the Top Gun premiere, and was shared by royal correspondent Omid Scobie.
The extract reads: "Catherine and I are delighted to be attending The Royal Film Performance 2022 to mark the much-anticipated UK release of Top Gun: Maverick.
"The Film and TV Charity, of which Her Majesty The Queen is Patron, has hosted Royal Film Premieres since 1946 when Powell and Pressburger's classic, A Matter Of Life And Death, made its cinematic debut.
"Whilst the film, television and cinema industries have changed dramatically since then, this special occasion has remained constant in its aim to raise vital funds to help provide support to people working in those industries."
It continued: "None more so than during the pandemic when, thanks to the generosity of individuals and organisations, the charity helped more than 10,000 people, many of whom lost their livelihoods."
