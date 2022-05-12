William and Kate send heartfelt message to Deborah James as she moves to hospice care

By Polly Foreman

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reached out to Deborah James after her devastating cancer update.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have sent a heartfelt message to Deborah James, saying she has 'captured the heart of the nation'.

Deborah, 40, who is known to millions as Bowel Babe, has been raising awareness of bowel cancer since being diagnosed five years ago.

On Monday, she shared the devastating news that she is receiving hospice care at home after stopping cancer treatment, and could have could have ‘weeks at most to live’.

Deborah has raised an incredible £3.5million for Cancer Research. Picture: Shutterstock

Since then, she has raised an incredible £3.5 million for Cancer Research UK.

In a In a tweet posted on Wednesday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said: "Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society.

"@bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring.

We are so sad to hear her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others.



"We are so sad to hear her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others."

They concluded: "Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer. W & C."

Deborah shared the message on her Instagram stories, writing: "Blown away by this."

Sharing the heartbreaking update on her illness on Monday, Deborah wrote: "We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball.

"My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them.

"Nobody knows how long I’ve got left but I’m not able to walk, I’m sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams. I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can’t continue anymore."

She added: "In over 5 years of writing about how I thought it would be my final Christmas, how I wouldn’t see my 40th birthday nor see my kids go to secondary school – I never envisaged writing the one where I would actually say goodbye.

"I think it’s been the rebellious hope in me."