How the Platinum Pudding trifle hides a subtle nod to the Queen and Prince Philip
13 May 2022, 13:00
The Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle is a tribute to the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding day.
Jemma Melvin's Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle was named the official winner of the Platinum Pudding Competition last night, after the amateur baker impressed the judges with her festive creation.
The Platinum Trifle was revealed as the winner on the televised finale, The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking, which saw Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, announce the big news.
The Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle has six layers in total made up of Swiss roll, St Clement's jelly, lemon custard, Amaretti biscuits, mandarin coulis and whipped cream.
During the televised final, Jemma explained that the flavour combination was inspired by a very special day in the Queen's life – the day she married the late Prince Philip.
On Her Majesty's wedding day, she and her beloved husband were served lemon posset and amaretti biscuits.
Jemma explained on the show: "I took that flavour profile that I knew she'd like and then turned it into the trifle."
After being announced as the winner, Jemma said: “I am so happy. The thought of people recreating my pudding, especially round the Jubilee, is just a total pleasure.
"I found out that The Queen had lemon posset at her wedding so I decided the pudding had to be based around the lemon flavour.”
The Queen sadly lost her husband the Duke of Edinburgh last year after 74 years of marriage.
With that in mind, we're sure the Platinum Pudding will remind her of happy times when she tries it over the Bank Holiday weekend.
People across the United Kingdom are being encouraged to try and recreate the Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle themselves on Sunday, June 5, in honour of the Platinum Jubilee.
The full recipe has now been published on the Fortnum and Mason website, and you can find it here.
Following her big win, Jemma joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on the Breakfast Show where she spoke about how she created the winning pudding. She also lets Amanda try the trifle! You can watch the full interview here.
