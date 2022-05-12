Where to buy the best Platinum Jubilee decorations for your street party
12 May 2022, 11:17
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is here and you might be busy planning your celebrations for the big weekend.
But while you shop around for decorations to make your party sparkle, it's also important to think about the impact on the environment.
An estimated 1.1 billion single-use plates and 4.25 billion items of single-use cutlery are used in England each year, with just 10% recycled.
So, we've come up with a list of decorations that you can re-use or recycle which will be perfect for your Platinum Jubilee bash.
Bunting
Instead of plastic bunting, why not try this pretty cotton option instead?
Cotton is biodegradable, as well as being strong and durable so can be reused multiple times. You could even try making your own bunting from old materials you have around the house.
Buy now: £16 from Not On The High Street
Glass Dome
Make your Jubilee cakes look professional with this Glass Dome made from 100% recycled glass.
This is ideal for covering all the fruit, cakes or cheese you'll be serving over the weekend.
Paper Plates
If you need to use paper plates, there are some more sustainable options out there - including these eco plates.
Both the product and packaging are recyclable and FSC certified.
Buy now: £3.99 for eight from Party Delights
Queen Of The Kitchen Chopping Board
Your kitchen will be fit for a Queen with this Platinum Jubilee chopping board.
Crown Wooden Stamp
You can make your own decorations with this wooden stamp.
It's easy to use and will last for ages, meaning you'll be able to recreate your prints over and over.
Buy now: £5.00 from Hobbycraft
Union Jack Paper Chains
These paper chains will be a great addition to your Jubilee party and make 72 links per pack.
Union Jack Toothpicks
Add a little flair to your party with these unique flag food picks which are perfect cake and cupcake toppers.
Buy now: £2.95 for 50 from Amazon
Jubilee Crown Mug
You'll feel very patriotic drinking your tea from this Jubilee mug over the bank holiday weekend.