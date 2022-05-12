Where to buy the best Platinum Jubilee decorations for your street party

The best Jubilee decorations on the high street. Picture: Getty Images/Hobbycraft/Notonthehighstreet

Platinum Jubilee street party decorations: Here's where to buy decorations for your celebrations.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is here and you might be busy planning your celebrations for the big weekend.

But while you shop around for decorations to make your party sparkle, it's also important to think about the impact on the environment.

An estimated 1.1 billion single-use plates and 4.25 billion items of single-use cutlery are used in England each year, with just 10% recycled.

So, we've come up with a list of decorations that you can re-use or recycle which will be perfect for your Platinum Jubilee bash.

Bunting

Cotton Bunting. Picture: Not on The High Street

Instead of plastic bunting, why not try this pretty cotton option instead?

Cotton is biodegradable, as well as being strong and durable so can be reused multiple times. You could even try making your own bunting from old materials you have around the house.

Buy now: £16 from Not On The High Street

Glass Dome

Recycled Glass Dome. Picture: Etsy

Make your Jubilee cakes look professional with this Glass Dome made from 100% recycled glass.

This is ideal for covering all the fruit, cakes or cheese you'll be serving over the weekend.

Buy now: £28 from Etsy

Paper Plates

Eco paper plate. Picture: Party Delights

If you need to use paper plates, there are some more sustainable options out there - including these eco plates.

Both the product and packaging are recyclable and FSC certified.

Buy now: £3.99 for eight from Party Delights

Queen Of The Kitchen Chopping Board

Chopping Board. Picture: Etsy

Your kitchen will be fit for a Queen with this Platinum Jubilee chopping board.

Buy now: £15 from Etsy

Crown Wooden Stamp

Crown stamp. Picture: Hobbycraft

You can make your own decorations with this wooden stamp.

It's easy to use and will last for ages, meaning you'll be able to recreate your prints over and over.

Buy now: £5.00 from Hobbycraft

Union Jack Paper Chains

Paper chains. Picture: Amazon

These paper chains will be a great addition to your Jubilee party and make 72 links per pack.

Buy now: £4.00 from Amazon

Union Jack Toothpicks

Union Jack Toothpicks. Picture: Amazon

Add a little flair to your party with these unique flag food picks which are perfect cake and cupcake toppers.

Buy now: £2.95 for 50 from Amazon

Jubilee Crown Mug

Jubilee mug. Picture: Next

You'll feel very patriotic drinking your tea from this Jubilee mug over the bank holiday weekend.

Buy now: £6.50 from Next