Postboxes get knitted makeovers to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen and her Platinum Jubilee is being honoured with knitted postbox toppers across the UK. Picture: Christopher Brough/Maddy Ruzzene/Karen Wright

By Alice Dear

Knitted figures of the Queen, her corgis and British Beefeaters have started appearing on the top of postboxes across the UK, and this is why.

As the Queen's Platinum Jubilee approaches, people across the United Kingdom are preparing to celebrate the historical milestone.

The main celebrations will take place over the June Bank Holiday, however, some people are already getting in the festive mood by decorating their local postboxes.

Knitted postbox toppers first started appearing across the UK during lockdown as a way to honour NHS staff and put a smile on people's faces.

Since then, the knitted creations have been used to honour special occasions such as Easter, Christmas and Remembrance Day.

Maddy Ruzzene snapped a picture of this amazing creation in Wallington, South London. Picture: Maddy Ruzzene

Now, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is featuring as the theme for the postbox toppers, and the ones we've seen so far are amazing.

Karen Wright shared a picture on Facebook of a local postbox topper in Desborough, Northamptonshire, featuring a purple crown and the inscription 'ER70' on it.

Another person shared a creation of white wool adorned with a knitted Queen and multiple corgi dogs, see it here:

On this postbox topper, the Queen and her corgis take centre stage. Picture: Twitter/@auticulate

An especially impressive knitted postbox topper was spotted in Wallington, South London, by Maddy Ruzzene who snapped a picture.

The topper is created using the colours of the United Kingdom flat and depicts the Queen standing next to two corgis, a Queen's Guard and a British Beefeater.

Christopher Brough spotted this colourful postbox topper near Carn Brea, Cornwall. Picture: Christopher Brough

Another knitted topper has been spotted in Carn Brea, Cornwall, by Christopher Brough who came across the delightful creation during a lunchtime walk.

The piece depicts a crown created in purple and gold wool, complete with the letters 'ER' stitched onto it.

These knitted postbox toppers are not created by one particular person or company, and are instead made by talented knitters in the local community – in fact, you could have a go at making one for your local postbox!

