What is the Platinum Party at the Palace and how can I watch it?

Here's everything you need to know about the Platinum Party at the Palace. Picture: Alamy

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably very excited about the upcoming Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Celebrating 70 years since the Queen was crowned, the royal celebrations promise to be bigger than ever.

As well as parades, street parties and a pudding competition, the Palace is also holding a concert in London.

But what is the Platinum Party at the Palace? And how can I watch it?

Party at the Palace will be held at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

What is the Platinum Party at the Palace?

The Platinum Party at the Palace is a concert that will be held at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The event will be held in commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, as she becomes the first ever monarch to reach the milestone.

Who is in the Party at the Palace line up?

The Platinum Party at The Palace is set to have an incredible line up accompanied by a full, live orchestra.

George Ezra is the only act that has been officially confirmed to perform, with the star saying: “I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, what an incredible honour to be asked."

There have been reports that Ed Sheeran, Stevie Wonder and Elton John will be joining him.

George Ezra is playing at Party at the Palace. Picture: Alamy

Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Paul McCartney could also join the line up.

As well as music stars, film and television actors will also be taking to the stage with, as well as other leaders in the entertainment industry.

Buckingham Palace will also have a special stage design to tell the story of the Queen's impressive 70-year reign.

"The Platinum Party at the Palace is set to be one of the highlights of Her Majesty The Queen's landmark Jubilee festivities weekend and one of the biggest concerts in a generation," Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said.

How can I watch the Party at the Palace?

The Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace concert will be broadcast live on BBC One on June 4 and will then be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The full bank holiday Platinum Jubilee schedule can be see here.