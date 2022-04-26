M&S Platinum Jubilee shortbread tin: When are they on sale and where can I buy one?

M&S are marking Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne with these collectable shortbread tins. Picture: Getty/Marks and Spencer

By Alice Dear

Where can I buy the Marks & Spencer's Platinum Jubilee shortbread tins, how much are they and when are they in stores?

Marks & Spencer are celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with the release of three commemorative shortbread tins.

The retailer giant, who will be releasing more merchandise in the coming weeks, have shared pictures of the special tins with information on where to buy them.

M&S have designed three tins in total, the first two are called the Limited Edition Collectable All-Butter British Shortbread Tin and come in two different colours and designs.

The red option has a crown printed on the lid, with 'Queen Elizabeth II 1952 - 2022' written in a bold font.

There are three commemorative tins on sale – including one which winds up and plays a tune. Picture: Marks and Spencer

The blue has a more traditional design, with a postage silhouette of the Queen on the lid and 'Queen Elizabeth II - 70 Year Reign' written alongside it.

The third tin is an extra special item as it winds up, rotates and plays a celebratory tune.

The Limited Edition Collectable Rotating Musical Shortbread Tin comes filled with all butter Scottish shortbread and all butter strawberries and clotted cream shortbread.

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee over the June Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy

Here's all the information on each tin:

Limited Edition Collectable All-butter British Shortbread Tin

£5

450g

Filled with all-butter Scottish shortbread and available in two stunning designs

Comes in red and blue designs

Limited Edition Collectable Rotating Musical Shortbread Tin

£8

360g

Filled with all butter Scottish shortbread and all butter strawberries and clotted cream shortbread​. Simply wind up to see it rotate and play a celebratory tune

So, when and where can you buy them?

We spoke to M&S, who told us that these tins will be showing up in stores now!

