Pubs to stay open until 1am over Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday

As another mark of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, pubs will be allowed to stay open until 1am. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

Pubs will remain open for two extra hours during the June Bank Holiday to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Pubs across England and Wales will be allowed to stay open until 1am over the Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Government have given public houses a two-hour licensing extension to serve drinks on June 2, June 3 and June 4.

This is to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne, and will take place over the Bank Holiday in June when other festivities will take place to mark the Monarch's milestone.

Kit Malthouse, Home Office Minister, said that the extended hours will allow people to "celebrate the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom".

The official celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will begin on the June Bank Holiday. Picture: Getty

Alongside the new order, an impact assessment is also being prepared.

This isn't the first time a national occasion has warranted an extension in pub serving hours, with the Royal Weddings in 2011 and 2018, the Queen's 90th birthday party and the FIFA World Cup in 2014 being just some examples.

As well as pubs staying open for two extra hours, the nation have also been treated to an extra day off over the Bank Holiday weekend to allow plenty of time to celebrate the special occasion.

People will have Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday off over the weekend of June 2 - June 5.

Pubs will be allowed to stay open until 1am to give the nation more time to celebrate the Queen's milestone. Picture: Getty

The Royal Family will celebrate the Queen's 70 years as Sovereign over the weekend with a number of events including the Platinum Party at the Palace, The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, The Big Jubilee Lunch and Trooping the Colour.