Royal Mint unveils commemorative coin for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Royal Mint have unveiled their Queen's Jubilee coin. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

A new coin featuring the Queen on horseback has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Royal Mint has officially unveiled a new coin in commemoration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which takes place this June.

The coin features the Queen on horseback, and the artwork - which was designed by John Bergdahl and depicts her "fondness for nature" - was personally approved by her Majesty.

This is the first time a collectable 50p has been minted in celebration of a royal event.

The commemorative coin has been unveiled by Royal Mint. Picture: Alamy

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said: "The Royal Mint has a proud history of striking coins for British monarchs and 2022 sees one of the greatest celebrations of Her Majesty the Queen with the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

"Marking 70 days until the anniversary of the Queen’s Accession to the throne, The RoyalMint is delighted to reveal the commemorative Platinum Jubilee 50p design ahead of its launch in the new year.

The Queen's Platinum takes place this year. Picture: Alamy

"In recognition of the landmark occasion, this is the first time a royal milestone has been commemorated on a 50p coin and is a fitting celebration for Britain’s longest reigning monarch."

The coins will be unveiled in 2022 across one of the largest collections made by The Royal Mint, and the collection will also feature a commemorative £5 crown.

You can order the coin on the Royal Mint website.