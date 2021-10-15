An old 50p coin could be worth £60 - is there one in your purse?

15 October 2021, 14:46

Some old 50p coins could be worth up to £60
Some old 50p coins could be worth up to £60. Picture: changechecker.org/Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The EC 50p was released between 1992 and 1993.

A rare 50p coin first released in the 1990s could be worth a staggering £60.

The EC 50p was released between 1992 and 1993 to celebrate the completion of the Single Market and the UK’s presidency of the European Council.

As reported by the Mirror, the coin's design features a birds-eye view of a conference table surrounded by 12 chairs, with the UK at the top of the table.

Only But only 109,000 of these coins were minted, meaning that they are a pretty rare find.

The EC 50p was stamped on an older 50p coin taken out of circulation in 1997, meaning that it's unlikely you'll have one to hand now.

The coin was released in the 90s
The coin was released in the 90s. Picture: changechecker.org

However, there's always a chance the coin could be hidden away in an old piggy bank or drawer.

Coin hunters at Change Checker say the coin could be worth up to £60 if sold online, so you'd better get digging...

Is there one lurking in your piggy bank? (stock image)
Is there one lurking in your piggy bank? (stock image). Picture: Getty

Of course, there is no guarantee that it will sell, and it depends on how much people are willing to pay at auction.

If you are planning on buying a coin, it's worth being mindful that there are sometimes fakes sold online, so it's best to do your research first.

You can get coins verified by the Royal Mint.

