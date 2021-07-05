Royal Mint unveil beautiful Alice in Wonderland coin collection

5 July 2021, 14:08

Royal Mint have unveiled new Alice in Wonderland coins
Royal Mint have unveiled new Alice in Wonderland coins. Picture: Royal Mint

The first ever Alice's Adventures in Wonderland have been released by Royal Mint.

Royal Mint have released an incredible new Alice in Wonderland coin collection, and we can't get over how beautiful they are.

In collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum, the special £5 crown featuring Alice and the Cheshire Cat will be available from today (Monday July 5).

The coins are inspired by the illustrations by Sir John Tenniel from the original book, which was written by Lewis Carol in 1865.

The coins were unveiled today
The coins were unveiled today. Picture: Royal Mint

Clare Maclennan Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said: "Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is a true classic that has been cherished by generations of adults and children of all ages and is still as popular today. In collaboration with the V&A, we have commemorated this treasured tale for the first time on an official UK coin.

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland was written in 1865
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland was written in 1865. Picture: Royal Mint
The coins use the original illustrations from the book
The coins use the original illustrations from the book. Picture: Royal Mint
The coins are absolutely beautiful
The coins are absolutely beautiful. Picture: Royal Mint
They were unveiled at the V&A today
They were unveiled at the V&A today. Picture: Royal Mint

"Inspired by Sir John Tenniel’s original illustrations, the beautiful £5 crown has been crafted to the finest quality, combining traditional minting skills with innovation in design technology. I’m sure the Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland range will become a popular choice for collectors, capturing the imagination of people of all ages, and to launch at the awe-inspiring Victoria and Albert Museum during the 150th anniversary of Through the Looking-Glass is a fitting celebration."

Amelia Calver, Research and Development Manager, V&A Brand Licensing, commented: "We’re delighted to be celebrating the global phenomenon beloved by all ages, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, with the 2021 commemorative coins. The designs masterfully capture the charm of Tenniel’s original illustrations and pay homage to some of the Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass characters that Alice meets along the way.

"The 2021 coins are set to give fans the chance to add to their existing collections and inspire new readers of the book to discover the magic of Carroll’s stories and embark on wondrous journeys of their own."

