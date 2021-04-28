Royal Mint release new Peter Rabbit £5 coin with original Beatrix Potter illustration

28 April 2021, 12:46

Royal Mint have released their new Peter Rabbit £5 coins
Royal Mint have released their new Peter Rabbit £5 coins. Picture: Getty/Beatrix Potter/Royal Mint
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Peter Rabbit has been loved by families for over 119 years, and is now being honoured on a special £5 coin.

Royal Mint have released a new £5 Peter Rabbit coin, and it's a must-have collectable for any Beatrix Potter fans.

The £5 coin, which is now available to purchase, features an original Beatrix Potter illustration, with the story words from Mrs. Josephine Rabbit: "Now run along, and don't get into mischief. I am going out."

In the illustration, Mrs Rabbit can be seen dressing the mischievous Peter Rabbit, who we expect will be causing havoc in Mr. McGregor’s garden in no time!

READ MORE: Unique £1 'mistake' coin sells for a whopping £112 on eBay

The uncirculated coin is embossed with an original Beatrix Potter illustration
The uncirculated coin is embossed with an original Beatrix Potter illustration. Picture: Royal Mint

People looking to get their hands on this special coin can choose from the £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin, the One Ounce Silver Proof Coin or the One Ounce Gold Proof Coin.

While the silver proof coin is priced at £95, the gold proof Peter Rabbit coin costs an eye-watering £2,315.

The £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin is much more affordable, however, priced at £13.

The Gold Proof Coin will set you back a whopping £2,315
The Gold Proof Coin will set you back a whopping £2,315. Picture: Royal Mint

Included in the collection is also the Limited Edition Mint Piggy Bank which can be yours for £150.

The first Peter Rabbit book was commercially published in 1902
The first Peter Rabbit book was commercially published in 1902. Picture: Royal Mint

The first Peter Rabbit book was commercially published in 1902, and remains to this day a beloved story in many households.

However, this is not the first time the character has been honoured on a coin.

In 2017, Peter Rabbit 50p coins began to circulate in the UK, and today they're being resold for thousands.

One item being sold on eBay at the moment is going for £1,499.

READ NOW: Rare and valuable coins you should always be on the look out for

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

'I refuse to leave my daughter alone with my parents after they pierced her ears'

'I refuse to leave my daughter alone with my parents after they pierced her ears'
Dogs and cats can't eat a lot of BBQ foods

What can dogs eat from a BBQ? Safe and unsafe foods for your pet
This Baby Shark vacuum cleaner actually works

New musical Baby Shark vacuum means kids can finally help with housework
Self-driving cars could be allowed on UK roads this year

Driverless cars set for UK roads by end of the year, government claims
Spain has said it will welcome back tourists from June

Spain to welcome Brit tourists from June, tourism chief confirms

Trending on Heart

Netflix has launched a new 'Play Something' feature

Netflix launches new ‘Play Something’ feature which chooses a film for you

Netflix

Line of Duty fans are suspicious of DS Chris Lomax

Line Of Duty fans think DS Chris Lomax dropped a huge clue he's working for the OCG

TV & Movies

Ashley Cain's fundraiser for daughter Azaylia has reached over £1.6million

Ashley Cain's fundraiser in memory of daughter Azaylia reaches over £1.6million

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a summer dress on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral mini dress from La Redoute

Celebrities

Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt is now living in a motorhome

EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt living in motorhome in Devon during break from soap

TV & Movies