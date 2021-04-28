Royal Mint release new Peter Rabbit £5 coin with original Beatrix Potter illustration

Royal Mint have released their new Peter Rabbit £5 coins. Picture: Getty/Beatrix Potter/Royal Mint

By Alice Dear

Peter Rabbit has been loved by families for over 119 years, and is now being honoured on a special £5 coin.

Royal Mint have released a new £5 Peter Rabbit coin, and it's a must-have collectable for any Beatrix Potter fans.

The £5 coin, which is now available to purchase, features an original Beatrix Potter illustration, with the story words from Mrs. Josephine Rabbit: "Now run along, and don't get into mischief. I am going out."

In the illustration, Mrs Rabbit can be seen dressing the mischievous Peter Rabbit, who we expect will be causing havoc in Mr. McGregor’s garden in no time!

The uncirculated coin is embossed with an original Beatrix Potter illustration. Picture: Royal Mint

People looking to get their hands on this special coin can choose from the £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin, the One Ounce Silver Proof Coin or the One Ounce Gold Proof Coin.

While the silver proof coin is priced at £95, the gold proof Peter Rabbit coin costs an eye-watering £2,315.

The £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin is much more affordable, however, priced at £13.

The Gold Proof Coin will set you back a whopping £2,315. Picture: Royal Mint

Included in the collection is also the Limited Edition Mint Piggy Bank which can be yours for £150.

The first Peter Rabbit book was commercially published in 1902. Picture: Royal Mint

The first Peter Rabbit book was commercially published in 1902, and remains to this day a beloved story in many households.

However, this is not the first time the character has been honoured on a coin.

In 2017, Peter Rabbit 50p coins began to circulate in the UK, and today they're being resold for thousands.

One item being sold on eBay at the moment is going for £1,499.

