Queen Platinum Jubilee Concert tickets: How to apply and who is performing

The Queen is holding a Platinum Party in the Palace to celebrate 70 years on the throne. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

What is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert, who is performing and how do I get tickets?

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert is one of many events taking place over the June bank holiday weekend in celebration of Her Majesty's 70 years as Sovereign.

The Platinum Jubilee Concert, which is officially titled 'Platinum Party at the Palace', will take place on June 4 at Buckingham Palace and will be streamed live on BBC One.

However, if you want to be in the crowd at the highly-anticipated event, there is a ballot currently open for tickets for members of the public.

People can apply for tickets to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert through a ballot. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about the event:

How do I apply for tickets to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert?

10,000 tickets for the Platinum Party at the Palace will be offered to members of the public through a ballot and not a first-come first-served basis.

Tickets to the event will be free and people who have been successful in their applications will receive an email to claim their tickets at the end of April.

To apply, you simply need to head to the website which can be found here.

Each person applying can also register a guest, meaning there are 5,000 pairs of tickets up for grabs.

The ballot opened at 7:00am on February 24 and will remain open until 11:59pm on March 23.

The event will be held at Buckingham Palace on June 4. Picture: Getty

Who is performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert?

At the moment, the only act confirmed for the Party at the Palace is singer and songwriter George Ezra, best known for his hits Paradise, Shotgun and Budapest.

The Palace have teased that the line-up will include some of the "world’s biggest entertainers" from musicians to actors from film, TV and the stage.

The website states: "With state-of-the-art technology and a stunning stage design, the event will feature an incredible range of highlights from global music stars with a full, live orchestra – to actors from film, TV and the stage telling the story and celebrating some of the most significant cultural moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign."