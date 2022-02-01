The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne in pictures
1 February 2022, 18:14
The Queen celebrates a historical milestone on February 6 as she marks 70 years as Monarch.
The Queen, 95, marks her Platinum Jubilee today.
It has been 70 years since Her Majesty acceded he father, King George VI, following his death on February 6, 1952.
While celebrations of the Monarch's time as Sovereign are planned for June 2022, the official anniversary marks the moment the Queen reaches seven decades as Head of State.
To celebrate in this momentous occasion, we're taking a look through the best pictures of The Queen throughout her reign, from 1952 to 2022.
1952: The Queen arrives home from Kenya following the death of her father, King George VI
1953: The Queen is coronated
1954: The Queen poses for a portrait with Prince Charles and Princess Anne
1958: The Queen poses for a portrait alongside husband Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace
1959: The Queen and Prince Philip walking the grounds of Windsor Castle
1964: The Queen attends a performance at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art to mark their 60th anniversary
1965: The Queen visits the Isle of Wight
1969: The Queen and Princess Anne visit Austria
1970: The Queen poses for a photograph with one of her corgis at Sandringham
1981: The Queen attends the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana
1987: The Queen attends the polo with Prince William and Prince Harry
1997: The Queen addresses the nation following the death of Princess Diana
2002: The Queen celebrates her Golden Jubilee as she marks 50 years on the throne
2003: The Queen and Prince Philip in Scotland
2010: The Queen tests 3D glasses at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research centre
2011: The Queen attends the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton
2012: The Queen is joined by the Duchess of Cambridge for their first joint engagement
2015: The Queen talks to Prince George as they attend Princess Charlotte's christening
2016: The Queen is joined by members of the Royal Family at the Annual Diplomatic Corps Reception At Buckingham Palace
2018: The Queen attends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
2018: The Queen attends London Fashion Week with Anna Wintour
2018: The Queen is joined by the Duchess of Sussex for their first joint engagement
2019: The Queen meets Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
2019: The Queen and Prince Charles attend the State Opening of Parliament
2019: The Queen is joined by members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour
2020: The Queen rides her 14-year-old Fell Pony at Windsor Home Park
2020: The Queen poses for a portrait with four generations of the Royal Family
2021: The Queen sits alone at Prince Philip's socially-distanced funeral amid the pandemic
2021: The Queen insists on cutting cake with a sword at the G7 Summit
2021: The Queen addresses the nation in her first Christmas broadcast since the death of Prince Philip