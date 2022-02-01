The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne in pictures

The Queen became Monarch when she was only 27 and is now 95-years-old. Picture: Getty/ Buckingham Palace

By Alice Dear

The Queen celebrates a historical milestone on February 6 as she marks 70 years as Monarch.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen, 95, marks her Platinum Jubilee today.

It has been 70 years since Her Majesty acceded he father, King George VI, following his death on February 6, 1952.

While celebrations of the Monarch's time as Sovereign are planned for June 2022, the official anniversary marks the moment the Queen reaches seven decades as Head of State.

To celebrate in this momentous occasion, we're taking a look through the best pictures of The Queen throughout her reign, from 1952 to 2022.

1952: The Queen arrives home from Kenya following the death of her father, King George VI

The Queen cut her tour short following the news of her father's death. Picture: Getty

1953: The Queen is coronated

The Queen was not coronated until 1953, however, she was Monarch from the day her father died. Picture: Getty

1954: The Queen poses for a portrait with Prince Charles and Princess Anne

Her Majesty was 28-years-old when this family portrait was taken. Picture: Getty

1958: The Queen poses for a portrait alongside husband Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace

The Queen and Prince Philip have been the subjects of numerous Royal portraits. Picture: Getty

1959: The Queen and Prince Philip walking the grounds of Windsor Castle

The Queen walks with her husband and Corgi in the grounds of the Windsor Estate. Picture: Getty

1964: The Queen attends a performance at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art to mark their 60th anniversary

The Queen celebrates 60 years of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Picture: Getty

1965: The Queen visits the Isle of Wight

The Queen looks like a 60s supermodel in this candid snap. Picture: Getty

1969: The Queen and Princess Anne visit Austria

The Queen and Princess Anne are all smiles as they attend a function at the Hotel Imperial in Vienna. Picture: Getty

1970: The Queen poses for a photograph with one of her corgis at Sandringham

The Queen has owned many corgis throughout her life. Picture: Getty

1981: The Queen attends the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana

The Queen's eldest child and future King married Princess Diana in 1981. Picture: Getty

1987: The Queen attends the polo with Prince William and Prince Harry

The Queen was often pictured doting over her grandchildren. Picture: Getty

1997: The Queen addresses the nation following the death of Princess Diana

The Queen's message is shown in a pub in London the day of Princess Diana's funeral. Picture: Getty

2002: The Queen celebrates her Golden Jubilee as she marks 50 years on the throne

The Queen marked her 50th year on the throne back in 2002. Picture: Getty

2003: The Queen and Prince Philip in Scotland

This candid photo of the Queen and Prince Philip was taken by the Countess of Wessex and was released to the public following the death of the Queen's husband. Picture: The Countess of Wessex

2010: The Queen tests 3D glasses at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research centre

The Queen and Prince Philip made headlines at the time with their fashion-forward glasses. Picture: Getty

2011: The Queen attends the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Queen joined the newly married couple on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

2012: The Queen is joined by the Duchess of Cambridge for their first joint engagement

Kate Middleton joined the Queen for a joint engagement the year after she wed Prince William. Picture: Getty

2015: The Queen talks to Prince George as they attend Princess Charlotte's christening

This adorable picture was taken the day of Princess Charlotte's christening at the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Getty

2016: The Queen is joined by members of the Royal Family at the Annual Diplomatic Corps Reception At Buckingham Palace

The Queen was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla for the event. Picture: Getty

2018: The Queen attends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

The Queen attends Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, held at Windsor Castle. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

2018: The Queen attends London Fashion Week with Anna Wintour

The Queen watched Richard Quinn's runway show at Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

2018: The Queen is joined by the Duchess of Sussex for their first joint engagement

The Queen and Meghan Markle visited Cheshire on the day of their first joint outing. Picture: Getty

2019: The Queen meets Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The Queen is introduced to Harry and Meghan's first child, Archie. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

2019: The Queen and Prince Charles attend the State Opening of Parliament

The Queen and Prince Charles attend the State Opening of Parliament. Picture: Getty

2019: The Queen is joined by members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour

The Queen was joined by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children on the balcony for the annual event. Picture: Getty

2020: The Queen rides her 14-year-old Fell Pony at Windsor Home Park

The Queen looks content in the sunshine as she enjoys some time on her horse. Picture: Getty

2020: The Queen poses for a portrait with four generations of the Royal Family

Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George pose with the Queen at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Buckingham Palace

2021: The Queen sits alone at Prince Philip's socially-distanced funeral amid the pandemic

The Queen was forced to sit alone at the funeral amid coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Getty

2021: The Queen insists on cutting cake with a sword at the G7 Summit

The Queen refused the offer of a knife to cut a cake at the G7 Summit earlier this year. Picture: Getty

2021: The Queen addresses the nation in her first Christmas broadcast since the death of Prince Philip