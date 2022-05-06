Royal fans go wild for amazing Platinum Jubilee knitted Queen doll

The Queen has been made into knitted dolls. Picture: Amazon/Twitter @RoyalFamilyGB

You can get your hands on a special knitted Queen Elizabeth II doll in honour of the Platinum Jubilee.

With plans for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in full swing, we’re excited for a weekend of royal events next month.

And to celebrate the monarch’s 70th year on the throne, some fans have been busy creating regal memorabilia - including these adorable knitted dolls.

One Twitter user shared a snap of a doll they’d created which sees the Queen wearing a matching green coat and hat, a pearl necklace and her signature black handbag.

It didn’t take long for the picture to go viral, receiving over 9,000 likes, with plenty of people sharing their own versions.

a knitted Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/VVWJCfD5TE — RoyalFamilyGB (@RoyalFamilyGB) May 1, 2022

Finished mine yesterday, moving onto a Corgi now ☺️ pic.twitter.com/dyUd44KNrH — gillybear (@Jillibean62) May 2, 2022

I loved creating my '7 Queens for 70 years' dolls! 1 Queen for each decade based on outfits worn on HRH gold and silver jubilee, Will and Kates wedding, Remembrance parade, balmoral, Charles' investiture, and her coronation! pic.twitter.com/KXZjjam7VW — Rebecca Eccles, Eccles Toy Crafts (@ecclestoycrafts) May 2, 2022

“OMG!!! I want one!!!! You ladies knitted these or bought them?,” wrote one person.

“I want one! She is super fabulous!,” said another, while a third person wrote: “Wow! Such a cute knitted queen!”

A fourth added: “Something happy in a world full of darkness…”

One user also replied to tell royal fans where they can get their hands on a set to knit their own.

A step-by-step guide is available from 'Knitting by Post' for £3.99.

To create the toy, the guide says you will need: “75g yellow, 25g cream/flesh, 10-15g dark grey. Oddment light grey and white.

A knitting pattern for this doll of The Queen is being sold by Knitting by Post. Picture: Knitting by Post

"Length of red and black. Piece of cardboard. Toy stuffing."

If knitted to their guide, the toy stands at an approximate height of 25cm.

But if you don’t fancy making your own, you can also buy them in a range of different styles.

One doll on eBay which sees Her Majesty in purple is going for £25.

The Queen will celebrate her Jubilee with a special extended bank holiday weekend at the beginning of June.

The four days of celebrations will include public events such as the Trooping the Colour parade, Party in the Palace and a nationwide baking competition.