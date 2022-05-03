Kate Middleton lookalike reveals she's applied to play royal in The Crown

Brittany Dixon has applied to play an 18-year-old Kate Middleton in the sixth and final series of The Crown. Picture: Instagram - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/ TikTok - Brittany Dixon / Getty

By Alice Dear

Brittany Dixon applied for the role after her TikTok fans told her how much she resembled the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Crown are currently looking to cast a Kate Middleton lookalike for the sixth and final series of the hit royal Netflix show.

One woman, Brittany Dixon, who has been told by her TikTok fans that she is the spitting image of Prince William's wife, has revealed she has applied for the role.

Brittany, an artist from Australia, shares the same long brunette hair, bright eyes and sparkling smile as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother.

After followers of her TikTok page started pointing out her resemblance to the royal, Brittany posted a collection of side-by-side images of herself and Kate to show the comparison.

Brittany ended up applying for the role of Kate Middleton after fans told her she was the spitting image of the Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: TikTok/Brittany Dixon

At the time, she posted the video with the caption: "OK U ARE ALL BULLYING ME INTO ACTUALLY DOING THIS", followed by many laughing face emojis.

In a video uploaded just days later, Brittany revealed she has applied for the role, explaining: "I did end up applying, they just wanted a selfie and some general information, and a 30 second video of me talking about something I love – obviously I spoke about painting."

She went on: "We'll see how it goes, we'll see if they even see it, thanks guys for being so nice!"

Fans were left ecstatic by the update, and took to the comment section to share their support for Brittany to play the Duchess.

One person commented: "You look just like her!! Good luck!", while another posted: "Netflix look no further!!! This is our Kate."

Casting Call for KATE MIDDLETON (18yrs). Please pass the word to any budding young actors! See Notice attached. Thanks as always... pic.twitter.com/JlxBvSSbbJ — Kate Bone (@KateBoneCasting) April 26, 2022

It was first reported that The Crown were looking to cast Kate Middleton for the sixth and final season at the beginning of April.

Later that month, the apparent casting call notice was published online, and advertised that they were looking for an actress with a "strong physical resemblance" to Kate.

Actresses applying for the role have been told that they do not need previous professional acting experience to play the 18-year-old version of Kate.

The casting call notice revealed that shooting for the sixth series of The Crown will begin in August 2022.

