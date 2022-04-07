The Crown 'looking to cast Kate Middleton' actress for final season

Kate Middleton may star in the final series of The Crown. Picture: Getty/ Netflix

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton will reportedly make an appearance in the sixth series of The Crown – but only if they find the right actress.

The Crown is looking to cast an actress to play Kate Middleton in the sixth and final series of the hit royal show.

This is according to the Daily Star, who report that the show runners are looking for someone who can capture Kate's 'English rose look'.

The role is said to be a small one, as the series will mainly focus on the Queen's reign from the late 90s to early 2000s.

However, if they find the right actress to play the Duchess of Cambridge, the show will delve into her relationship with Prince William at University when they both attended St Andrews in Scotland.

The sixth series of The Crown will take place around the time Kate and William started dating. Picture: Getty

An insider told the publication: "Having the Duchess of Cambridge starring is an easy win for The Crown, as the creators know it will get more people watching.

"Particularly as it will show her relationship with William just as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students."

They added: "But since she's not necessarily a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is essentially a bonus, they'll only cast someone if they can find the right candidate."

Series six of The Crown will be the final instalment of the hit royal drama. Picture: Netflix

The team are also said to be looking for actors between the ages of 16 and 21 to play Prince William and Prince Harry in the sixth series.

The Crown reportedly want actors with "a strong physical resemblance" to the brothers.

The sixth series of The Crown may delve into the early relationship between Kate and William. Picture: Getty

Of course, we're still waiting for the fifth series of The Crown to drop onto Netflix as Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki and Imelda Staunton step into the roles of Prince Charles, Princess Diana and the Queen for the first time.

The fifth series is expected to be out later this year.

