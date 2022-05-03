Meghan Markle’s animated series Pearl cancelled by Netflix

Netflix has cancelled the development of new animated series Pearl to cut costs, created by Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle’s animated show about a young girl has been dropped by Netflix.

Pearl was set to focus on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women from history.

The Duchess of Sussex was due to work as executive producer on the series with David Furnish, filmmaker and husband of Sir Elton John.

But Netflix has decided to halt work on the project as part of wider strategy around animated series.

This comes after it was revealed that Netflix had lost 200,000 users over the first three months of 2022.

The streaming service has confirmed that they will continue to work with Meghan and Prince Harry’s production company Archewell Productions.

They are still currently collaborating on a number of projects with the couple, including the documentary series Heart Of Invictus.

Filmed over the past few months, the series is said to follow people who are competing in the games, with a camera crew seen close to Harry and Meghan in the Netherlands last month.

Meanwhile, a message on the Archewell website last year announced the animated series Pearl, saying: "Archewell Productions is creating its first ever animated series with Netflix.

"Pearl (working title) focuses on a young girl's heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history.

"Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will serve as an executive producer of the series alongside David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and Amanda Rynda."

Meghan said at the time: "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges.

"I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

"David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."