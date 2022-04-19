Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't visit Prince William and Kate Middleton during secret trip to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not get a chance to see Prince William and Kate Middleton while they were in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly flew to England to see the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, visited the Queen and Prince Charles on their way to The Invictus Games last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Her Majesty at Windsor Castle on Thursday April 14, after the couple had secretly flown to the UK prior to the games.

Harry and Meghan also met with Prince Charles, who had been filling in for the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle earlier that day.

The couple, however, did not manage to meet with Prince William and Kate Middleton during their whistle-stop visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped in England on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Picture: Getty

And while many people will automatically presume this is due to the brothers' reported 'feud', there was actually a very simple reason they did not reunite during the visit.

According to HELLO!, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on a skiing holiday with their children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly away with their children when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited. Picture: Getty

They report that William, Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were in the French Alps at the resort of Courchevel.

The Cambridge family were back in the UK by Easter Sunday as they attended a service at Windsor Castle with other members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met the Queen at Windsor Castle last Thursday. Picture: Alamy

It is believed that William and Harry have not seen each other since July 2021, where the pair came together for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue in Kensington Palace gardens.

William and Harry looked on good terms during the highly-publicised event, however, reports that their relationship is still strained continue to this day.

Meanwhile, royal editor Ingrid Seward has claimed that Meghan and Harry's visit to the Queen was an "olive branch".

She told The Sun: "It is a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch. After everything that has gone on, it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor

"Also, Maundy Thursday is a very special day for the Queen, as it is about forgiveness. She is not one to hold grudges and I think she would have happily welcomed them with open arms.”

Prince Harry has since reflected on his meeting with the Queen, and recently told the BBC in an interview: "It was great to see her".

