UK to face rain and thunder before glorious 20C sunshine over Platinum Jubilee

30 May 2022, 13:04

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

It looks like the sunshine will return later this week – just in time for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is lining up to be a warm and sunny Bank Holiday weekend, but not before we experience cooler temperatures, rain and even thunder in some areas across the UK.

According to the Met Office, warmer weather is expected to appear as we head into the long weekend.

Until then, however, a lot of the UK will see heavy rain showers.

The Met Office explained in their recent forecast that temperatures took a tumble on Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The Met Office have warned of cooler temperatures, rain and even thunder across parts of the UK this week
The Met Office have warned of cooler temperatures, rain and even thunder across parts of the UK this week. Picture: Met Office

On Monday afternoon, most of the UK will experience heavy scattered showers, while parts of Scotland may even hear some rumbles of thunder.

While Monday and Tuesday will be dominated by low pressure, on Wednesday it will start to fade.

Speaking to The Sun, deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: “Cooler and more unsettled conditions will be quite widely established by Monday.

“After a cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to return back to around average through the week."

However, he added that there is "still a lot to be determined for the Jubilee weekend forecast."

People are hoping for warm and dry weather over the Bank Holiday as they celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
People are hoping for warm and dry weather over the Bank Holiday as they celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty

Last week, forecaster James Madden has told the Daily Star how there is potential for a "major spell of summer" over the Bank Holiday weekend.

He told the publication: "There is the potential for a major spell of summer to develop over seven to 10 days during late May and into early June.

"Temperatures could reach the mid-20Cs at the very least. But before then, there will be some gloomy weather and widespread showers."

Related video:

These predictions were matched by the Met Office last week, who also said they expect the Bank Holiday weekend to be a warm and dry.

A spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: "Early June will be mainly dry conditions are likely for most.

"Temperatures are likely to be close to or above average across the UK, with the warmer side in the south and perhaps closer to average further north."

