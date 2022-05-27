Buckingham Palace confirm exact timings for Platinum Jubilee weekend

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be marked with Trooping the Colour, the Platinum Party at the Palace and much more. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is set to be a very busy Bank Holiday weekend for many people – make sure you don't miss the main events.

The Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee over the June Bank Holiday (June 2 - June 5) with a number of special events taking place in London to celebrate the milestone.

Her Majesty, as well as other members of the Royal Family, will be out and about across the four days, attending Trooping the Colour, the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacons and a Service of Thanksgiving, just to name only a few.

People will travel to London and surrounding areas to watch many of these events in person, while others will stream the events live on TV.

In order to make sure you don't miss a thing, Buckingham Palace have announced the official timings of every event.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be a very busy Bank Holiday for members of the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

Thursday, June 2

Trooping the Colour

What will happen:

Over 1200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division will put on a display of military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade

Army musicians and around 240 horses will also gather on Horse Guards Parade

A Royal Gun Salute will be fired

Members of the Royal Family will watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Timings:

10:00AM: Parade starts

10:30AM: Members of the Royal Family depart from Buckingham Palace

Platinum Jubilee Beacons

What will happen:

Over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories

The Principal beacon, involving The Tree of Trees (a 21m high 'tree' constructed of 350 smaller trees), will be lit in a special ceremony

Members of the Royal Family will attend the lighting of the Principal beacon

Timings:

Members of the Royal Family will arrive around 9:25pm.

Trooping the Colour will kick off the weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Getty

Friday, June 3

Service of Thanksgiving

What will happen:

A Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral

Timings:

Members of the Royal Family will arrive around 11:00am

The Queen has been attending the Derby at Epsom for years now. Picture: Getty

Saturday, June 4

The Derby at Epsom Downs

What will happen:

Members of the Royal Family will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs

Timings:

The race will take place at 4:30PM

Platinum Party at the Palace

What will happen:

Platinum Party at the Palace will be broadcast on TV and will see famous faces from the world of entertainment brought together to perform for a night of musical tributes to celebrate The Queen's 70-year reign

Queen & Adam Lambert, Jax Jones, Sir Elton John and Diana Ross are among the acts cast to perform

Timings:

Members of the Royal Family will arrive around 7:40pm

The show will start at 8:00pm

The show will end at 10:30pm

Sunday, June 5

The Big Jubilee Lunch

What will happen:

People across the United Kingdom will throw street parties to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Timings:

All day

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant

What will happen:

The Pageant will bring to life iconic moments from The Queen’s reign as well as showcasing our changing society over the past 70 years

10,000 people are involved, including the military, over 6,000 volunteers, performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the general public

Timings: