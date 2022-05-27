Buckingham Palace confirm exact timings for Platinum Jubilee weekend
27 May 2022, 15:04
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is set to be a very busy Bank Holiday weekend for many people – make sure you don't miss the main events.
Listen to this article
The Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee over the June Bank Holiday (June 2 - June 5) with a number of special events taking place in London to celebrate the milestone.
Her Majesty, as well as other members of the Royal Family, will be out and about across the four days, attending Trooping the Colour, the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacons and a Service of Thanksgiving, just to name only a few.
People will travel to London and surrounding areas to watch many of these events in person, while others will stream the events live on TV.
- Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend set to be a scorcher
- The Queen attends Chelsea Flower Show in buggy following mobility issues
- Prince William honoured with Royal Mint £5 coin to mark his 40th birthday
In order to make sure you don't miss a thing, Buckingham Palace have announced the official timings of every event.
Thursday, June 2
Trooping the Colour
What will happen:
- Over 1200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division will put on a display of military pageantry on Horse Guards Parade
- Army musicians and around 240 horses will also gather on Horse Guards Parade
- A Royal Gun Salute will be fired
- Members of the Royal Family will watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace
Timings:
- 10:00AM: Parade starts
- 10:30AM: Members of the Royal Family depart from Buckingham Palace
Platinum Jubilee Beacons
What will happen:
- Over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories
- The Principal beacon, involving The Tree of Trees (a 21m high 'tree' constructed of 350 smaller trees), will be lit in a special ceremony
- Members of the Royal Family will attend the lighting of the Principal beacon
Timings:
- Members of the Royal Family will arrive around 9:25pm.
Friday, June 3
Service of Thanksgiving
What will happen:
- A Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral
Timings:
- Members of the Royal Family will arrive around 11:00am
Saturday, June 4
The Derby at Epsom Downs
What will happen:
- Members of the Royal Family will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs
Timings:
- The race will take place at 4:30PM
Platinum Party at the Palace
What will happen:
- Platinum Party at the Palace will be broadcast on TV and will see famous faces from the world of entertainment brought together to perform for a night of musical tributes to celebrate The Queen's 70-year reign
- Queen & Adam Lambert, Jax Jones, Sir Elton John and Diana Ross are among the acts cast to perform
Timings:
- Members of the Royal Family will arrive around 7:40pm
- The show will start at 8:00pm
- The show will end at 10:30pm
Sunday, June 5
The Big Jubilee Lunch
What will happen:
- People across the United Kingdom will throw street parties to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Timings:
- All day
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant
What will happen:
- The Pageant will bring to life iconic moments from The Queen’s reign as well as showcasing our changing society over the past 70 years
- 10,000 people are involved, including the military, over 6,000 volunteers, performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the general public
Timings:
- The Pageant begins at 2:30pm