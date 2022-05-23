Prince William honoured with Royal Mint £5 coin to mark his 40th birthday
23 May 2022, 14:39
The Duke of Cambridge appears on the commemorative coin with a 'candid pose of determination'.
Listen to this article
Prince William, 39, is being honoured with a £5 coin by Royal Mint to mark his upcoming 40th birthday on June 21.
The Duke of Cambridge has never featured on a UK coin stuck by the Royal Mint before, making the tribute even more special.
The coin features a portrait of Kate Middleton's husband alongside the numbers '40' and the initial 'W', while his grandmother, the Queen, appears as usual on the opposite side.
- Heart's Make Me A Millionaire: Watch the final live this Friday (27th May) from 8am on Global Player - as we make someone a MILLIONAIRE!
According to the Royal Mint, they created a portrait of Prince William with "a candid pose of determination, gazing ahead to the future".
The portrait appears to be inspired by a photograph of the father-of-three at the Queen's Birthday Party in June 2018, held at the UK Ambassador's residence in Jordan.
The beautiful coin was crafted by engraver Thomas T Docherty, who has been with the Royal Mint for 17 years now.
Talking about the project, Thomas said: "When I heard the coin was announced, I instantly knew that I wanted to submit a design for it.
"I’ve never submitted a design for a portrait before, although I’ve always wanted to. I’ve been at The Royal Mint for 17 years now but even only a few years ago, I wouldn’t have felt entirely comfortable with tackling a portrait of this magnitude.
"The opportunities to submit designs for portraits have arisen throughout my career but I’ve never had the confidence to tackle them."
He continued to explain: "I knew how I wanted to portray His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge from the outset; I wanted to create a fresh, stylized and dynamic image. I didn’t want it to be this kind of tight, precise or polished model. I wanted to give the design an element of life and movement so utilised a more sculptural approach, which would help capture His Royal Highness in this candid and authentic pose.
“It was actually a stroke of luck that the image we were given to base our designs on was one I had already chosen during my research, which made me more excited to be involved in the project. A lot of the images I researched had this similar head tilt and angle to the face, which created an aura of pride and nobility. A three-quarter angle always felt like it would create a more dynamic portrait rather than a traditional side-on profile.”
The collection is now available to order from the Royal Mint website, with prices ranging from £13 to a whopping £4,775.
Read more Royal Family news:
- Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare moment of PDA at Top Gun premiere
- The Queen makes surprise appearance at opening of Elizabeth Line
- Prince William rips up royal handbook as he embraces emotional pensioner