Prince William rips up royal handbook as he embraces emotional pensioner

William Burns looked overwhelmed with emotion as he embraced the Duke of Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Prince William has been commended for his empathy after he gave pensioner William Burns an emotional hug.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince William, 39, melted the hearts of the nation this week after he was pictured hugging a pensioner during a short visit to Scotland to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Kennishead, Glasgow, when they met William Burns, who looked delighted to meet the future King.

Prince William and Kate Middleton met the man during a visit to the Wheatley Group, a charity that transforms the lives of disadvantaged or vulnerable people, including those at risk of homelessness.

It was as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' parents were leaving the centre that they met William, who looked emotional as he hugged the Prince.

The Duke of Cambridge looked more than happy to hug the emotional man. Picture: Alamy

While there are no specific rules that say William can't hug members of the public, or that they can't hug them, we rarely see these moments of genuine affection between the royals and public.

For example, people don't often try to hug the Queen or even Prince Charles when they are on official business.

However, with William and Kate subtly modernising the Monarchy, it makes total sense that the Duke of Cambridge would take a page out of his late mother's handbook and show his more affectionate side.

Watch the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet members of the public:

The picture of an emotional William hugging Kate Middleton's husband has delighted fans of the Royal Family who have commended Prince William for his empathy.

One person commented on the picture: "The way that man hugs William with so much feeling as if he were his son or grandson is precious, he like many people probably saw William grow up and is proud of the man he is today, and the King he will be in the future."

Prince William and Kate Middleton took time to greet members of the public during their stop in Glasgow. Picture: Getty

Another shared: "I absolutely love that Prince William allowed the emotion from that gentleman. He is his mother's son for sure. I too feel very proud of him and the man he has grown to be."

A third wrote: "William is an amazing man. I am so happy to see that he is changing the monarchy in the right way. He is accessible to the people physically and emotionally."

Read more Royal Family news: