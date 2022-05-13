The Queen beams at Windsor Horse Show days after missing State Opening of Parliament

The Queen was seen beaming at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Queen Elizabeth has arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in her first appearance since missing the State Opening of Parliament earlier this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen has been spotted with a huge smile on her face as she arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show today.

The 96-year-old was driven on to the showground in her first public appearance since pulling out of the State Opening of Parliament.

On Tuesday, she missed the Queen's Speech for the first time since 1963, with Prince Charles and Prince William stepping in.

The Palace confirmed she would be resting after ongoing mobility issues.

The Queen was seen beaming from her car. Picture: Alamy

But Her Majesty looked delighted to be back out and about as she smiled for crowds before taking her seat in the royal box with Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

She also watched her own pony Balmoral Leia compete, with an attendee saying she arrived at the show with applause from the crowd.

The monarch is well-known for her love of horses and this show is thought to be one of her favourite events of the year.

This comes after the Queen missed a string of public engagements over the past few months.

On 9 May Buckingham Palace confirmed that she would be staying in Windsor due to ‘mobility problems’.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

The Queen sat in the royal box with Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Picture: Alamy

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

This was the first time since 1963 that the Queen missed the ceremony, which sets out the government's legislative plans.

The Queen has been suffering from mobility issues after she sprained her back in October, which have caused her to miss a series of engagements.

In February, she also tested positive for Covid-19 but overcame this quickly and attended virtual engagements just weeks later.

Her Majesty recently pulled out of the Maundy Service at Easter and it was recently announced she wouldn’t be hosting royal garden parties this year.

She was last seen in public when she attended a service celebrating the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey in March.