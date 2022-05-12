You could be fined up to £5,000 for decorating your home for Queen's Jubilee

Unsafe decorations could turn your Jubilee street party into a very expensive weekend.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is just a few weeks away, which means you’re probably already busy planning celebrations for the big day.

And while you might be thinking about all the bunting you’re going to cover your home in, Brits are now being warned to make sure they keep things safe.

Barrett Homes point out that homeowners are responsible if anyone is injured by the dangerous condition of their property.

If any visitors face accidental harm, the occupant or home owner might end up having to pay.

The UK law - under the Occupier’s Liability Act 1957 and Occupier’s Liability Act 1984 - states that while you don;t have a duty to prevent all accidents, you are obliged to deliver ‘reasonable care’.

This means that any driveway steps or any other entry points to your home must be free from items that could cause people to trip on or walk into.

If someone does have an accident due to your unsafe decorations, you could face a fine of up to £5,000.

And decorations aren’t the only thing to be aware of, as letting off fireworks could also land you with a hefty fine.

Buying or selling illegal fireworks could see you charged £5,000 or even a six-month jail sentence.

In a bid to keep your Jubilee party as safe as possible, Barrett Homes has come up with some tips.

These include making sure your bunting, balloons, and banners are hung up high and out of the way of candles and lights.

They also advise making sure all fairy light wires are safe and not frayed, while also keeping drinks away from sockets.

Once the party is over, make sure you dispose of all decorations safely so animals don’t get caught up.