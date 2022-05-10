QUIZ: Which member of the Royal Family are you?

Which member of the Royal Family are you? Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Are you more like the Queen or Prince Harry? Find out exactly which member of the Royals you would be...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is finally here, with Her Majesty celebrating an incredible 70 years on the throne.

But with her family constantly growing and changing, have you ever wondered which member of the Royals you would be?

Maybe you're dedicated to the throne and see yourself ruling the country for seven decades, or maybe you prefer the sunshine of LA to the rain of London.

All you have to do is answer a few questions and we'll match your personality to one of the Royals.