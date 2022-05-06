Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm they will attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee with Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to London for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they will be travelling to London to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with the rest of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, will be attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next month with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news today, adding that the couple were "honoured" to be attending the special event.

This comes after months of speculation over whether the couple would make it back to the United Kingdom for the Queen's special celebration.

The full statement from the couple reads: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said they are 'honoured and excited' to be attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Getty

While Harry and Meghan will join the Royal Family in their celebrations of the Queen's 70 year reign, they will not make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier today that "after careful consideration" the Queen had decided that this year's Trooping the Colour balcony appearance will be limited to herself and "those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties".

This means that Prince Andrew will also not be appearing on the balcony during the landmark event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not join the rest of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour. Picture: Getty

The announcement that Harry and Meghan are attending the Platinum Jubilee comes just weeks after the Duke of Sussex first expressed a desire to be there to mark the Queen's milestone.

In an interview with TODAY, Harry said he was "trying to make it possible" but that there were "security issues" around the visit.

Buckingham Palace announce that, "after careful consideration, the Queen has decided" that this year’s #PlatinumJubilee Trooping the Colour balcony appearance will be limited to herself and "those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties". — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 6, 2022

He added that he wanted to bring his children back to the United Kingdom so they could meet there great-grandmother.

