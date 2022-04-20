Prince Harry says he is 'trying' to attend Platinum Jubilee so kids can meet the Queen

Prince Harry said he is hoping to return to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee, however, there are 'security issues'. Picture: NBC NEWS-TODAY/Getty/Alexi Lubomirski

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry has confirmed for the first time his desire to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

Prince Harry, 37, has revealed he wants to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, set to take place later this year.

The Duke of Sussex opened up on his desires to return to the UK for the special occasion during an interview with TODAY, where he said he was "trying" to make it happen.

This comes just days after it was confirmed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visited the Queen at Windsor Castle on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

During the interview, Harry explained that – while he wants to go to the royal event – he "didn't know" whether he would be attending the Platinum Jubilee as there were "security issues".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently visited the Queen at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

When asked whether he was going to join his family at the historical event, the father-of-two said: "I don't know yet. There's lots of things: security issues and everything else."

He added: "So this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.”

While the Queen met Harry and Meghan's son – Archie Harrison – when he was first born, Her Majesty is yet to meet their daughter – Lilibet – who is named after her.

Watch the clip from the interview here:

NEW: Prince Harry on whether he’s attending the queen’s Jubilee this year: “I don't know yet. There's lots of things: security issues and everything else. So this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.” pic.twitter.com/180vYIj33L — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 20, 2022

This information from Prince Harry comes just hours after he opened up, during the same interview, about his recent meeting with the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex popped in on Her Majesty for tea last week, and managed to keep their plans secret until they were on their way to the Invictus Games.

Speaking of the meeting, Harry said: "It was great, it was just so nice to see her. She's on great form, she's always got a great sense of humour with me."

He went on: "I'm just making sure she is protected and has got the right people around her.

"Both Meghan and I had tea with her, it was really nice to catch up with her."

Prince Harry says he wants his children, Archie and Lilibet, to meet the Queen. Picture: Alexi Lubomirski

Opening up about his new life in the US, Harry said: "Home for me, for the time being, is in the States and it feels that way as well.

"We've been welcomed with open arms and it's got such a great community in Santa Barbara."

