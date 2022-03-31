Princess Charlotte's reaction to seeing herself on TV is the cutest thing ever

Princess Charlotte had the funniest reaction to spotting herself on TV. Picture: BBC

Princess Charlotte attended the special memorial service for the late Prince Philip on Tuesday.

Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George joined their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William at Westminster Abbey last week as they celebrated the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The six-year-old royal looked more grown up than ever at the service where she stuck close to her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Charlotte, known for her cheekiness, was very well behaved for the occasion. However, she did give us a glimpse of her hilarious sense of humour at one point during the service.

Princess Charlotte arrived at Westminster Abbey with mum Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

During one of the readings, the cameras in Westminster Abbey focused on the Cambridge family and showed a confused Charlotte apparently spotting herself on the screens.

Realising she was at the centre of attention, the sweet Princess made a funny grimaced face.

So sweety to see Princess Charlotte's reaction when she notices that her face appears on the tv 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/0eNIw7ut3w — cutie pie cheesecake (@Purple25Pie) March 31, 2022

Many eagle-eyed viewers thought that Charlotte may have made the face because she had the hiccups and knew it had been caught on the camera.

Just before making the hilarious face, the Princess jumps slightly in what looks like a small hiccup.

One person commented on the moment online, writing: "I think it looks like she had a hiccup and then got a bit embarrassed. What a sweetheart. I just love their family."

We're obsessed with this hilarious reaction from Princess Charlotte! Picture: BBC

Another posted: "So sweet to see Princess Charlotte's reaction when she notices that her face appears on the TV."

A third shared: "Princess Charlotte is so cute, glad she’s not overwhelmed by the amount of cameras around and just having fun with it."

