The Queen and other royals share touching birthday messages for Archie
6 May 2022, 12:52 | Updated: 6 May 2022, 15:30
The Queen was joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall as they wished Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, a happy third birthday.
The Queen, 96, and other members of the Royal Family have shared touching messages to mark Archie Harrison Mountbatten's third birthday.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Archie, their first child, on May 6 2019 at Portland Hospital in London.
Archie's birthday has been marked and celebrated by a number of members of the Royal Family, including Her Majesty, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
The Queen posted a picture of herself and her late husband, Prince Philip, meeting Archie for the first time alongside the message: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!"
In the sweet picture, the Queen can be seen beaming at the newborn while Meghan, dressed in a white ensemble, dotes on her son.
The Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria, is also present in the picture and stands next to Prince Harry as they both look lovingly at Archie.
Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photograph from Archie's christening to mark his birthday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge used the same message as the Queen, captioning the image with: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!"
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, simply reposted the Queen's tribute to Archie, adding their own message: "Happy birthday Archie!"
The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family have not seen Archie since Harry and Meghan moved to the US after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020.
Since then, the couple have welcomed their second baby, a little girl called Lilibet.
Prince Harry recently expressed the desire to bring both Archie and Lilibet back to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
In an interview with TODAY, the Duke of Sussex said he "didn't know" whether he would be attending as there are "security issues" around the visit.
He added: "So this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.”
Update: It has now been confirmed Harry and Meghan will be attending the Platinum Jubilee with their children.
