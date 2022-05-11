Can you spot the corgi in the Queen's Jubilee brainteaser?
11 May 2022, 16:15 | Updated: 11 May 2022, 16:16
A new brainteaser challenges the user to find the corgi hidden amongst the other dogs - can you spot it?
With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee fast-approaching, many of us are already getting started on our royal celebrations.
To mark the occasion, Casumo has created a 'Spot the Corgi' puzzle to celebrate the Queen's beloved pets.
The Queen has had more 30 pet corgis since she became Queen of the Commonwealth realms 70 years ago. Her pets have been known to have unusual and quirky names over the years, including ‘Disco’ and ‘Bisto Oxo’ over the years.
The average person takes three minutes to find the corgi in this puzzle - can you spot it?
If you're still struggling, the corgi you're looking for is on the right-hand side of the picture...
Can't spot it? The answer is below...
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will take place at the start of June, with a long weekend (Thursday June 2 - Sunday June 5) being dedicated to celebrations in the UK.