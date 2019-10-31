Can you find the cat among the pigeons in this brainteaser and beat the 18-second average?

This feline puzzle is baffling people on Twitter – can you solve it? Picture: Natures Menu

This animal puzzle is putting Twitter to the test – how quickly you can spot the mystery moggy?

Puzzle enthusiasts are putting their vision skills to the test as they attempt to find the cat among the pigeons – and beat this brainteaser's 18-second average.

The feline-themed image is challenging players to spot the tiny kitty among a huge flock of grey birds as it hides in plain sight.

The mind-boggling illustration, designed by pet food brand Natures Menu, has been baffling problem solvers online as people battle to solve the enigma in less than a minute.

It reportedly takes most eagle-eyed quizzers just under 20 seconds to spot the crafty cat.

Can you spot the cat among the pigeons in this tricky brainteaser? Picture: Natures Menu

The beak-filled picture has been testing others on Twitter though, as some are struggling to lock eyes on the mysterious moggy at all.

However, a handful of sharp gamers on social media are spotting the cat in around three to five seconds, with one person even claiming they solved it in less than two!

One jammy player wrote: "Yeah spotted and did it in 5 seconds, easy!

"Lol easy… they say the average time to find the cat amongst the pigeons is 18 seconds. Took me about 5 seconds," said another quick-sharp gamer.

While a third added: "Took me less than a second…"

The tricky teaser was originally released by the Norfolk-based brand to celebrate National Cat Day – an annual campaign to raise awareness and funds for cats without a home.

Natures Menu provides pets with raw and natural foods that help aid digestion and improve animal nutrition, according to its website.

Managing director of the family-fun company, Craig Taylor, said: "What better way to celebrate National Cat Day than by challenging your family and friends to finding the missing kitty amongst the pigeons in our fantastic brainteaser?"

If you're still clawing your head trying to find the sneaky cat, scroll down to see the puzzle spoiler.