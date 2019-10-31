Halloween cake topper leaves Internet in hysterics as it appears to spell something very rude

Halloween cake topper leaves Internet in hysterics as it appears to spell something very rude. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Dear

Trick or treat? Or something VERY different?

With Halloween week upon us, people across the world are going all-out to get into the spooky season.

Some people, who really love Halloween, are going as far as to bake spooky looking cakes for the season.

One person, however, got a trick and not a treat after she used a Halloween cake topper for her festive creation.

The Halloween cake topper looks like it says something very different than intended. Picture: Facebook

Posting a picture of the cake on Facebook, they pointed out that while the cake topper was created to say “Trick Or Treat”, it looks like instead it simply says “F**k Off”.

They wrote on Facebook: “Yes the cake is beautiful. However, FOCUS ON THE FONT.”

The Internet has been left in hysterics over the illusion, with one person commenting: “That definitely says f**k.”

Another wrote: “At first glance I read this as “f**k my feet.”

A third commented: “All I can see is the giant “f**k” on the cake. Wow!”

