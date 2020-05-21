Can you spot the heart among the flowers in this tricky brainteaser?

21 May 2020, 15:39

This brainteaser is harder than it looks...
This brainteaser is harder than it looks...

A tricky brainteaser encourages you to find the heart hidden among the flowers.

A new brainteaser that challenges you to find a heart hidden in a pattern of flowers is proving itself to be a real head-scratcher.

Can you find the heart?
Can you find the heart?

It was created by artist Gergely Dudás, and the spring-themed pattern also includes pictures of foxes, butterflies and other animals.

The brainteaser is one of a number that he posts on his blog and Facebook page, and it definitely proves tricker than expected.

Struggling? Scroll down to find out where the heart is.

Did you spot it?
Did you spot it?

While the UK is in lockdown, brainteasers are a great way activity to enjoy with your family at home.

Another recently-released puzzle, created by Reflect Digital, challenged users to find all the nineties references in a graphic.

Becky Simms, CEO at Reflect Digital, said: "Our latest game was inspired by a lockdown induced clearout of one of our creative team's lofts.

"In the loft, they found a box of 90's memorabilia and it started their creative mind whirring that wouldn't it be great to test the nation's knowledge of the 90s, an era that many hold so dear.

"So that was it, challenge set, we wanted to create the hardest 90's quiz out there, to help entertain the UK whilst staying indoors for the good of the country."

Can you spot it? Scroll down for the answer...

Can you spot the hidden nineties references?
Can you spot the hidden nineties references?
Did you spot them all?
Did you spot them all?

