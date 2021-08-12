Brainteaser challenges you to find the hidden hedgehog in under seven seconds

Can you spot the hedgehog in the wilderness?
Can you spot the hedgehog in the wilderness? Picture: Celtic Titles

Can you spot the hedgehog hidden in the wilderness in less than 15 seconds?

A new wilderness-inspired brainteaser challenges users to find a hedgehog hidden in a picture.

The brainteaser, which comes from conservation company Celtic Titles, should hopefully take 15 seconds or less - and the record is seven seconds.

Director Doug Wilson said: “Everything we do here at Celtic Titles is centred around preserving and protecting wildlife in any way we can. One of our most recent projects was creating a hedgehog hospital for our spikey friends to help them recover from illness or injury, so we thought - why not have some fun and create a ‘Spot the Hedgehog challenge!

Can you spot the hedgehog?
Can you spot the hedgehog? Picture: Celtic Titles

“The hedgehog hiding in the wilderness is our resident Western European hedgehog, Henry.  He’s pretty shy, so it may take you a little while to track him down.

“Here at Celtic Titles HQ, the fastest time we found him in was 7 seconds, but most of us were over the 10 to 15 second mark. 

“If you manage to find him in less than 10 seconds I’ll be really impressed!

“Or if you’re up for a challenge, see if you can beat our record time of 7 seconds.

“Pop your timer on and give it a go!

“Good luck!”

Can you spot it? See below for the answer if you're struggling.

The hedgehog is hidden in the red circle...
The hedgehog is hidden in the red circle... Picture: Celtic Titles

