Spring brainteaser challenges you to find the chick - can you beat the eight second record?

21 April 2021, 15:33

Can you spot it?
Can you spot it? Picture: Feel Good Contacts

A tricky Spring-themed brainteaser asks you to find the chick among the daffodils.

A new Spring-themed brainteaser challenges users to find the chick hidden among the daffodils... and it's trickier than it sounds.

Read more: Can you spot the heart among the flowers in this tricky brainteaser?

The average time taken is 43 seconds, while the record is a speedy eight seconds.

Can you beat it?

Can you spot the chick?
Can you spot the chick? Picture: Feel Good Contacts

The brainteaser comes from Feel Good Contacts, who have also released a picture revealing the answer, so scroll down if you're struggling to spot it.

Can't spot the chick? It can be found in the red circle below:

The chick can be found within the red circle
The chick can be found within the red circle. Picture: Feel Good Contacts

Another recent puzzle challenged users to find all the nineties references in a graphic.

Becky Simms, CEO at Reflect Digital, who made the puzzle, said: "Our latest game was inspired by a lockdown induced clearout of one of our creative team's lofts.

Can you spot them?
Can you spot them? Picture: Reflect Digital

Read more: Can you find the cat among the pigeons in this brainteaser and beat the 18-second average?

"In the loft, they found a box of 90's memorabilia and it started their creative mind whirring that wouldn't it be great to test the nation's knowledge of the 90s, an era that many hold so dear.

Here are the answers...
Here are the answers... Picture: Reflect Digital

"So that was it, challenge set, we wanted to create the hardest 90's quiz out there, to help entertain the UK whilst staying indoors for the good of the country."

Can you spot it? Scroll down for the answer...

NOW READ:

Can you find the word 'love' hidden in this tricky brainteaser?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Wetherspoons will reopen 44 new branches next week

Wetherspoons to open 44 more pubs in England next week - is your local on the list?
The national Town Crier competition will be held in silence this year

Town crier championships to be held in complete silence this year due to Covid
Emily gave her bathroom a makeover on a budget

Woman gives old bathroom an incredible pastel upgrade on £1.5k budget
Temperatures could reach the mid twenties over the next few weeks

UK weather: Britain hit by Spanish plume bringing 25C heatwave in weeks

News

Temperatures in the UK are set to spike in the coming weeks

Experts predict hottest UK summer in a decade with scorching highs of 32 degrees

Weather

Trending on Heart

Who plays Johnny in Ackley Bridge?

Who plays Johnny in Ackley Bridge?

TV & Movies

Who plays Martin in Ackley Bridge?

Who plays Martin in Ackley Bridge and what else has he been in?

TV & Movies

Will there be a season five of Ackley Bridge?

Will there be a season five of Ackley Bridge?

TV & Movies

Where was Ackley Bridge filmed? Find out set locations and where the school is based...

Where is Ackley Bridge based?

TV & Movies

Line of Duty fans think Kate Fleming could be H

Shock Line Of Duty theories claim Kate Fleming is H

TV & Movies

Chrissy Teigen has revealed Meghan Markle reached out to her

Chrissy Teigen reveals ‘kind’ Meghan Markle reached out to her after she lost baby son Jack

Royals