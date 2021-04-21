Spring brainteaser challenges you to find the chick - can you beat the eight second record?

Can you spot it? Picture: Feel Good Contacts

A tricky Spring-themed brainteaser asks you to find the chick among the daffodils.

A new Spring-themed brainteaser challenges users to find the chick hidden among the daffodils... and it's trickier than it sounds.

The average time taken is 43 seconds, while the record is a speedy eight seconds.

Can you beat it?

Can you spot the chick? Picture: Feel Good Contacts

The brainteaser comes from Feel Good Contacts, who have also released a picture revealing the answer, so scroll down if you're struggling to spot it.

Can't spot the chick? It can be found in the red circle below:

The chick can be found within the red circle. Picture: Feel Good Contacts

Another recent puzzle challenged users to find all the nineties references in a graphic.

Becky Simms, CEO at Reflect Digital, who made the puzzle, said: "Our latest game was inspired by a lockdown induced clearout of one of our creative team's lofts.

Can you spot them? Picture: Reflect Digital

"In the loft, they found a box of 90's memorabilia and it started their creative mind whirring that wouldn't it be great to test the nation's knowledge of the 90s, an era that many hold so dear.

Here are the answers... Picture: Reflect Digital

"So that was it, challenge set, we wanted to create the hardest 90's quiz out there, to help entertain the UK whilst staying indoors for the good of the country."

Can you spot it? Scroll down for the answer...

